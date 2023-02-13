Tributes paid to co-producer of Banshees of Inisherin James Flynn following death

The 57-year-old died on Saturday, with his wife and children by his side.

Tributes have been paid to James Flynn, the co-producer of Banshees of Inisherin, following his death.

A statement issued by Metropolitan Films, the company he founded with his wife Juanita Wilson, said Mr Flynn died peacefully on Saturday morning after a short illness.

“All of us in Metropolitan Films are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed co-founder, colleague and great friend James Flynn,” the statement said.

“From an early age, James was passionate about cinema and was delighted to commence his career with John Boorman’s Merlin Films as Head of Development.

“He was appointed business manager, and subsequently deputy CEO, of the then newly established Irish Film Board from 1993 to 1997 and made a crucial contribution to the development of the then fledgling indigenous Irish film production sector.

“In 1997 James, along with his wife Juanita, established Metropolitan Film Productions Ltd to make strong, independent and resonant Irish developed films for the international market.”

Mr Flynn has developed and produced a number of critically acclaimed and award-winning productions including Irish dramas Love-Hate and Kin, Tomato Red, and the Academy Award nominated The Door.

“Through James’ partnership with Morgan O’Sullivan, they successfully brought many major drama productions to Ireland including The Tudors, six seasons of The Vikings, three seasons of Vikings Valhalla and many more,” the statement added.

“No words can adequately describe the immense contribution James has made to the Irish film and television industry over three decades on both a national and international level.

“James fought his recent illness with courage, dignity, and positivity to the very end. For that reason, we are acutely aware that the news of his passing has been an unexpected shock for all of us.”

The Martin McDonagh dark comedy Flynn co-produced, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, has won a number of awards, and has been nominated for a total of nine Oscars.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin said she was “greatly saddened” by the news of Mr Flynn’s death.

“His most recent success with Banshees of Inisherin was the culmination of a career at the very forefront of Irish cinema & TV drama production,” she said.

“My deepest sympathies to Juanita and his family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

The Screen Directors’ Guild of Ireland said it was “deeply saddened by the passing of producer James Flynn, a huge loss to the industry and our thoughts are with his family".