Tributes paid as ‘inspirational’ Operation Transformation leader Mary Diamond dies at 57

The Mayo woman, who appeared on the 2018 series of the RTÉ show, died earlier this week.

Former Operation Transformation leader Mary Diamond has died at the age of 57.

The Mayo woman, who appeared on the 2018 series of the RTÉ show, died earlier this week.

Operation Transformation confirmed the news as they paid tribute to the “absolute gem” in a statement on Sunday, saying: “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of our 2018 Leader Mary Diamond who sadly passed away earlier this week.

“Mary was an absolute gem. It was honour and privilege to know her. May she rest in peace.”

Mary’s funeral Mass took place on Saturday afternoon in the Church of the Holy Family, Kiltimagh, Co Mayo, followed by a burial in the nearby Kilkinure Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband Joe; sons Gary Robbie, and Paul; parents Rita and James Caulfield; brother Michael, sister Ann-Marie; brothers-in-law; sister-in-law; nieces and nephews; neighbours; and friends.

Tributes to the “inspirational” woman have been pouring in from friends and colleagues online.

Fellow Operation Transformation leader Wayne O'Donnell, who also appeared on the 2018 series, shared some sweet words as he remembered Mary and their co-star Sarah O'Callaghan, who did following a cancer battle two years ago.

“It was a privilege to share my journey with Mary. We all became close friends and remained close after the show,” he wrote.

“Mary was always smiling and entertaining us. Such a lady! We will always remember you Mary, I’m sure your dancing with Sarah in heaven. Sleep tight!”

Paddy Lannigan, who worked on the RTE show, added: “Devastating news. An absolute delight to work with Mary on OT. She was a lady. Thinking of Mary’s family & also the OT family.”

David Cryan, another Operation Transformation leader, wrote: “Mary was an amazing person who was so thoughtful and always so supportive.

"We went on a journey five years ago and I can honestly say Mary was the person who helped us all. I'm still in shock and Mary will be forever remembered. May she rest in peace.”

While Felicity Moroney said: “So sad to hear about the passing of beautiful Mary. I have such wonderful memories of her from our time together on Operation Transformation, I feel so honoured to have had the opportunity to spend that time with her and get to know her, she was so full and always had us laughing.

"Joe, Gary, Robbie, Paul and family, we’re so sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers and we will always remember Mary with great love and fondness. Rest in peace, beautiful Mary.”