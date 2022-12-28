Tributes fly in for ‘inspirational’ dietician Paula Mee following Christmas Eve funeral

The Galway native (59) passed away “peacefully” in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin on Wednesday, 21 December.

Tributes are being paid to popular dietician and author Paula Mee following her funeral on Christmas Eve.

The Galway native (59) passed away “peacefully” in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin on Wednesday, 21 December.

She is survived by her husband David, son Cian, stepdaughters Olivia and Phoebe, stepson Charlie, sisters Petrina, Clodagh, Dervla, Sandra, Finola, and Lisa and brothers Ronan, Morgan, Jonathan, and David.

A funeral mass for Paula took place on Christmas Eve at The Church of the Assumption in Booterstown and was followed by a private cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Paula is now being remembered online as an “outstanding dietician” and a “lovely warm person” as tributes have flooded in following her death.

One former colleague sang her praises, writing: “I've just learnt of the death of Paula and I'm shocked and saddened. I knew Paula from her time on the FSAI's Food Safety Consultative Council.

“She was a lovely lady with a smile that lit up a room. Always professional but great fun too. My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.”

Another person said: “I only had the privilege of meeting Paula a few times but oh my could she light up a room with her gorgeous smile, vibrancy and positivity.

“May her beautiful spirit guide all those who mourn her and who loved her through their grief and loss, especially her loyal and devoted friend Kathy. Go well Paula.”

And a third pal joined in: “As an old and probably forgotten friend of Paula’s, I am devastated to hear of her passing.

“She was an inspirational and kind-hearted person and my deepest condolences are sent to all her family.

“I have no doubt but that her good deeds will follow her and that Paula will rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Universities Nutrition Alliance said: "We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Paula Mee who passed away on 20th December.

"Paula was an inspiration within the nutrition and dietetics profession and a wonderful person to be around. RIP Paula."

Operation Transformation leader Killian Byrne added: "Paula Mee was really supportive of me and my efforts after OT despite many dieticians’ reluctance to engage with the show. She helped me a lot, seeing she has died is very sad.”