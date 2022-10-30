Touching pictures show Shane MacGowan and Kate Moss enjoying launch of singer’s show

Shane and Victoria recently celebrated with Kate at the launch of the singer’s new exhibition The Eternal Buzz and the Crock of Gold in London's Knightsbridge

Victoria Mary Clarke has posted touching new pictures of her legendary husband Shane MacGowan with one of his best friends, the iconic model Kate Moss.

She captioned her post: “Some beautiful pictures of @shanemacgowanofficial and Kate @katemossagency at the ongoing exhibition of Shane’s art at @andipagallery until 5 November.”

Shane and Victoria recently celebrated with Kate at the launch of the singer’s new exhibition The Eternal Buzz and the Crock of Gold in London's Knightsbridge.

The Pogues front man held court while sitting in his wheelchair at the exhibition while supermodel Kate (48) posed next to him in a series of pictures that Victoria has previously posted from the event.

The 64-year-old singer was pictured in several Instagram posts shared by Victoria enjoying the limelight as he showcased his work.

Shane had told fans to “bring lots of money!” as he showed off his artworks in a 502-page, limited edition monograph that includes contributions by his actor buddy Johnny Depp and unpublished lyrics and photographs and essays.

With a price tag of pieces of between £5,000 and £32,000 for various pieces of his abstract art, his joking advice to fans was definitely on the money.

Puffing on a vape and sipping a glass of bubbly, he was in good spirits and appeared dressed in a smart blue suit for the evening which he teamed with a crisp white shirt and black shoes.

Ever the rock star, he hid his eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses while Kate, dressed in a black mini dress chatted to journalist Victoria.

Victoria, who previously claimed in 2016 that Shane was sober for the “first time in several years”, was seen dancing in the street with Kate while holding a bottle in her hand.

The trio were joined by a number of famous pals, including singer Bob Geldof who rocked up in a blue and black jacket and a brown hat.

Bob was joined by fashion designer Pam Hogg who wore a quirky outfit of a navy blue Adidas tracksuit teamed with a black pinstripe waistcoat.

Shane recently revealed how he once rented a property owned by Bono and would shake his manhood at passing trains hoping that passengers would think it was the U2 frontman flashing them.

Bono has a guest house at his home overlooking the bay and DART line at Killiney on Dublin’s southside.

“Bono put in a glass roof and wall,” MacGowan (64) told British newspaper The Times. “I used to wave my willy at the train as it passed and hope that they thought it was Bono’s.”

The Fairytale of New York singer’s partner, Victoria, told the paper that Bono eventually asked them to leave.

“Bono was very patient,” she says. “We had the police round all the time because Shane kept setting off the alarm. Eventually he asked us to move out.”

In the same interview, MacGowan says he discovered drinking at the age of four. By the age of eight he was conducting conversations with the farmyard animals after getting hold of a bottle of whiskey.

“My uncle who looked after the farm would bring me bottles of Guinness from the boozer,” Shane reveals. “I would drink them very slowly as the night went on and feel better and better.”

MacGowan says he loved the early days of the Pogues and it was all very exciting until they had a monster hit with Fairytale of New York. “Everything was exciting,” Shane says.

“The first time we stayed in a hotel and discovered room service – that was exciting. We took Irish music and speeded it up a bit, which you can hear in A Pair of Brown Eyes – exciting. It changed our lives.

“Once Fairytale got big it was really boring and you get real sick of it. You’re walking out on stage and they’re applauding like mad before you’ve done anything, yeah. It gets frightening. We did loads of bad gigs, most of them in the States.”