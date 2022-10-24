Tony McGregor flaunts Porsche car and boat in new cringy Instagram Reel

The embarrassing dad of UFC star Conor took to the social media site over the weekend to show off his cringeworthy lifestyle

Conor McGregor’s dad Tony released a new Instagram reel over the weekend showing off to his followers that he drives a Porsche and sails a boat.

The embarrassing 10-second clip was shared with his 28k followers in recent days and showed the awkward dad in several cringeworthy poses.

The David Brent-type character is no stranger to awkward social media posts and seemingly has no shame in flaunting his new found wealth handed down from his multi-millionaire son.

Tony out at sea

Conor also took to Instagram this weekend in a series of posts taking aim at his former UFC peers.

The former champion is still talking up his chances of returning to the octagon soon, yet no date date or fight has been announced.

Tony McGregor Instagram Reel

Any bout at this stage in Conor’s career would be one of the biggest fights in UFC history, with a whole host of fighters willing to take the Crumlin brawler on.

The superstar has earned hundreds of millions through the years and has made no secret of doling out his wealth to his family.

This includes his dad Tony who now flaunts it on social media regularly.