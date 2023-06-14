The self-proclaimed “International Yachtsman of Leisure” owns a yacht that previously belonged to his multi-millionaire son

Tony McGregor films himself doing ‘donuts’ around billionaire’s superyacht

Conor McGregor’s dad Tony has posted a video of himself sailing his luxury boat in circles around a superyacht owned by an heiress to the Walmart empire.

The self-proclaimed “International Yachtsman of Leisure” owns a yacht that previously belonged to his multi-millionaire son.

Named the 188 Luxury Sports Cruiser, it is named after the amount of money he was paid each week (€188) while claiming social welfare.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, McGregor shared a clip of himself driving the vessel around a superyacht in Dublin Bay.

Tony McGregor went out to 'greet' the Kaos superyacht

Doing ‘donuts’ around the superyacht, he smiled for the camera as Looking For Me by Diplo accompanied him on his voyage.

Captioning the video, he wrote: “188 greeting the superyacht Kaos in Dublin Bay”.

The superyacht Kaos is owned by Nancy Walton Laurie, one of the wealthiest women in the world who inherited a stake in Walmart from her father.

It is the 55th largest superyacht in the world and is valued at over $302 million (€279 million) and was built by Oceanco, the company behind Jeff Bezos’ superyacht, six years ago.

At the time of its launch, Kaos was the largest yacht ever built in the Netherlands with a length of 110 meters and a weight of 4,523 tons.

It boasts some impressive features including a gym, a sauna, a steam room, a spa, an indoor beach club, and a cinema.

It also has amenities such as a swimming pool, an aquarium, and a helipad.

Kaos was anchored at Dun Laoghaire Harbour on Tuesday morning after arriving from London overnight.

It sailed up the Thames in London after a 4,000 nautical mile journey from Miami at the end of May.

It comes after Tony’s UFC star son knocked out the Miami Heat mascot Burnie at an NBA game over the weekend during a skit gone wrong.

The Notorious threw two punches at Burnie, an anthropomorphic fireball, during a halftime skit at the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

He was there to promote his cryotherapy pain relief spray and was joined on the court by Burnie, who was wearing oversized boxing gloves and a robe for the spoof.

McGregor hit Burnie with a left hook, knocking him down, then punched the mascot again after he hit the floor.

He then tried to “spray” the mascot with the pain-relief product, while several members of the Heat’s promotional team dragged Burnie off the court.

The mascot was taken to the emergency room and received treatment before being sent home, where he is reportedly “doing well”.