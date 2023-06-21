Tommy Tiernan’s wife Yvonne admits fame can be ‘challenging’ and ‘uncomfortable’

The Raines singer married the comedian in 2009 and the couple currently live in Galway together.

And while Tommy is constantly juggling projects that put him in the public eye, Yvonne is less keen on that lifestyle.

Speaking to Sile Seoige on her Ready To Be Real podcast, she said that she feels protective over her funnyman husband.

"If I take a picture of our fireplace with a candle on it and put it up on our Instagram because I love home stuff, the following day there will be ‘At home with Tommy and his wife Yvonne Tiernan’, ‘Let's have a look inside their private house’... Now that's only a picture of a mantelpiece.

“I’m always amazed because Tommy speaks very publicly regularly about his life, about everything in his life and he does in his stand-up too and I would never ask him not to.

"It’s such a part of my life that people are wanting information about Tommy, and I think that’s fine when it is him giving that information. He can choose to say whatever he wants or not about himself, but I get very protective about him and our family because it is a source for clickbait.

"Now that doesn’t mean you can't ask me about him, and people do. He is a fascinating person. I’m fascinated by him. Most people are fascinated by him and his work and want to try and understand him but for me, it is about still learning where the line is.

"And maybe even just the fact that I am married to him is interesting for people. I’d probably be interested in that. I’d probably want to ask me stuff,” she added.

She explained that she sometimes feels uncomfortable when people single her out from her bandmates to ask about her marriage.

Yvonne said: "I’m part of a band that is going on tour, we want to let people know about the album and the shows and inevitably when we start doing PR, whoever it is will want to interview me.

"It becomes me being the focus. Ruth [Dillon] and Juliana [Erkkonen] are very good about it, they get it. If the band is getting some attention, as long as you don’t mind, I kind of feel a little bit uncomfortable at times but I also get how it works.

"I sometimes think will I make something up about him just to see… you could play with it a little bit. Maybe not taking it too seriously but it can be hurtful.

"It’s challenging, the whole being well-known thing."