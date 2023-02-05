Tommy Tiernan Show viewers ‘furious’ over ‘rude’ Fair City question

Fair City stars Bryan Murray and Una Crawford O’Brien sat down for a chat with the host on Saturday evening.

Tommy Tiernan divided RTÉ viewers on Saturday evening when he asked two of his guests an extremely blunt question.

Fair City stars Bryan Murray and Una Crawford O’Brien were sitting down for a chat with the host of The Tommy Tiernan Show when he asked: “What went wrong in your careers that you ended up in Fair City?”

The comedian quickly explained what he meant, saying: “I have a genuine curiosity about working as a soap actor and what you let go of when you abandon the short contract gig, which might be stimulating because it's all different.”

However, the couple, who play Bob Charles and Renee Phelan in the soap, weren’t phased by the brazen question at all.

Una replied: “But you don't you see, because you can do the others in between.

“You can still do the plays; you can still do the musicals and you can still be part of the family of Fair City.”

Viewers immediately took to social media to give their two cents on Tommy’s cheeky interview style.

Some found his probe hilarious and couldn’t help but laugh at the entire encounter.

One person tweeted: “‘What went wrong that you ended up on Fair City?’ This is why we love Tommy Tiernan lol #tommytiernanshow”.

Another wrote that it was the “funniest question I’ve heard asked on the #TommyTiernanShow” while someone else joked: “The man speaks the truth though”.

However, others didn’t take Tommy’s remark lightly and were offended that he would be so “rude” to the guests on his show.

One disgruntled viewer said: “What a sh*tty comment about “ending up on fair city” It’s an honest living hard earned that most actors would grab. Not everyone can be parachuted into smash hit sitcoms and films. #tommytiernanshow”.

And someone else added: “Normally a fan #tommytiernanshow. But Tommy Tiernan's opening line to Bryan Murray and Una Crawford O' Brien was a disgrace, putting them both down for working in a soap.

"I am really furious. I literally can't believe his snobbism, his ignorance.”