Tommy Tiernan reveals he doesn’t ‘find relationships easy’

The star told the RTÉ Guide that he is “in awe” of his wife Yvonne who he wed in 2009 and shares three children with.

Tommy Tiernan has confessed he struggles with relationships, claiming he doesn’t “find them easy” in a new candid chat.

The star told the RTÉ Guide that he is “in awe” of his wife Yvonne who he wed in 2009 and shares three children with.

Living in Barna, Co. Galway, Tommy revealed he felt “at home” there.

"I fit,” he said.

"I’m not someone who finds relationships easy, but I am in awe of Yvonne.”

The comedian also has three children from a previous relationship with Jayme Street and has a three-year-old grandaughter.

On parenthood, he confessed: “John Moriarty said that your job as a parent is to provide shelter for your kids whenever they come looking for it, whether that is physical, financial or emotional.

"That’s how I see my role as a dad.

“But it’s that eternal opportunity to be in a relationship with my children that gives me joy.

“There are six people in the world that I don’t need an excuse to hang out with or call when I’m away.

“Of course, there’s no guarantee that there won’t be turbulence now and again, but it’s a constant calling.”

The comedian and Naan native is set to return to RTÉ for the next season of his chat show – where he remains in the dark about who the guests are until they reach the stage.

Tommy recently had to defend the question about Amy Huberman and her sex life that he put to her last season.

“Without incriminating the people that we live with, I wonder could we talk about sex?” he asked the actress.

After a brief hesitation on Amy’s part, he added: “If it’s an unfair question Amy, we can leave it.”

The star still answered, alluding to the importance of physical intimacy before moving the conversation on.

Tommy was hit with waves of criticism in the aftermath, now defending himself to the RTÉ Guide who asked him if the backlash was justified.

"Not in the slightest,” he said.

"I asked Father Brian Darcy about sex. I asked 70-year-old Bob Geldof about sex.

"I’ve asked countless people about a subject that is an integral part of all of our lives, and just because a bunch of idiots take exception to me asking a woman about sex… I mean really?

"If you steer your ship by their star, you’ll very quickly end up shipwrecked.”