Tommy Bowe hits back at scammers after fake ‘ads’ show him being ‘arrested’

In one, Tommy's face is photoshopped onto another person's body who is being escorted by gardaí

One of the fake 'ads' featuring 'Tommy'

Ireland AM’s Tommy Bowe hits back at scammers after fake “ads” appears to show him being arrested.

The Virgin Media star joked at the audacity of the scammers who shared pictures of him in cuffs, while also telling people to be wary of being taken in.

The former Irish rugby International is just the latest among a host of stars who have found their image being used for social media scams, including Doireann Garrihy, Ryan Tubridy and Miriam O'Callaghan.

The presenter took to his Instagram Stories to highlight the scam after he noticed the bogey ads using his face.

The scammers had created three separate ads that used fake pictures and Tommy shared them on his social media.

And another shows the popular broadcaster being “arrested” by Northern Ireland's police service, the PSNI.

The text claims that Tommy was arrested over something he said while on air.

The text reads: “He didn't know the microphone was on, this might be an end to his career.”

However, Tommy hit back by stating: "Standard few c**k ups again today but don't think I'm going to prison over it! Please don't click #scam."

The former rugby then shared another article that mentioned Tommy by name.

The headline said: "Tommy Bowe Bitcoin profit Late Late Show review 2023 - Scam or legit?"

The presenter said: "Apparently I was on The Late Late last week chatting to Tubs about Bitcoin. Don't click the links."

It was revealed last month that an astonishing 1,000 people a day in Ireland are targeted by scam texts or calls.

Telecoms regulator ComReg found that over the past year, 365,000 people were scammed, and there were 31 million “distressing” communications to the public.