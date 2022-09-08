Tommy Bowe disgusts Ireland AM co-hosts with rude ‘man juice’ jokes

The former rugby star struggled to hold himself together as he introduced their guest, Canadian artist Amanda Booth, who creates custom-made jewellery using breast milk, hair, and semen.

Tommy Bowe had his Ireland AM co-hosts and guests in stitches this week with his crude joke about “man juice”.

The former rugby star struggled to hold himself together as he introduced their guest, Canadian artist Amanda Booth, who creates custom-made jewellery using breast milk, hair, and semen.

Introducing Amanda, Tommy said: “Our next guest has gone viral for her unique business making custom jewellery using bodily fluids,” adding that she was a “Canadian artist turning man juice into jizzy jewellery”.

His co-host Muireann O’Connell was creasing with laughter as she held onto the wall for support, before the pair chuckled at their other guest, TV cook Catherine Leyden’s shocked expression.

The cameras panned to her hilarious reaction as she looked disgusted with her eyes widened in horror.

Ireland AM hosts Tommy Bowe, Alan Hughes, and Muireann O'Connell. Photo: Instagram

“Catherine Leyden isn’t impressed. Yeah so, we’re going to learn how to make jizzy jewellery later on.”

Fellow Ireland AM host Alan Hughes failed to keep a straight face as he broke into a laughing fit with Muireann on air.

“Are you alright Catherine?” Muireann asked.

Alan quipped: “‘All merciful hour,’ she’s saying. This is a typical Wednesday morning on Ireland AM, welcome to Ireland AM.”

Ireland AM shared a video of the hilarious moment online with the caption: “Catherine is NOT impressed with Tommy’s ‘man-juice’ references.”

And Tommy had his co-hosts and guests holding their sides again later in the show, as he cracked another vulgar joke while Catherine was cooking up a storm in the studio’s kitchen.

Preparing some calzones for the gang, she explained: “Calzone is Italian obviously as you know. It’s really just a filling enveloped in either pizza, an unusual pastry or topping that I’m using today.

“It’s a very simple one. It can be either put in the oven or the frying pan and it’s great to have ready for the children when they come home from school.”

But Tommy piped in, saying: “You wouldn’t want your jewellery to fall into it.”

His co-hosts were gobsmacked, with a disgusted Alan saying: “Oh, come on”.

Catherine added: “Ah stop, Tommy. I’m not able for it.”