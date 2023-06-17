Tom Hanks shows off Irish accent at Dalkey Book Festival

Hanks, who spoke to a crowd who lapped up every word he said, discussed the plot of his new novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.

Tom Hanks (right), with festival co-founder Sian Smyth, Bono and broadcaster and journalist Andrea Catherwood, who interviewed Hanks at his sold-out event held in the Church of the Assumption as part of the annual Dalkey Book Festival. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

Tom Hanks and Bono after the event at the Dalkey Book Festival. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks proved he can do a convincing Irish accent – as he provided a heartfelt and amusing tribute to former artistic director of the Abbey Theatre, Vincent Dowling, whom he credited with his colossal career.

Hanks (66), who was speaking to a packed house at the Dalkey Book Festival earlier, did an impression of Mr Dowling and recalled how he had told Hanks when he was a young man: “I think you could be an actor. I would like to give you an opportunity in my theatre.

“I would like you to join us as an actor, officially in the company. What I cannot do is pay you any money.” To this the crowd laughed.

The star added that Mr Dowling had instead offered him “experience” working in a professional theatre.

“A bunch of us bought it. And I am here today because of Vincent Dowling,” Hanks said, to a huge reaction from the audience. ​

Hanks, who spoke to a crowd who lapped up every word he said, discussed the plot of his new novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.

The book tells the tale of the making of a multimillion superhero action film and a comic book that inspired it.

Among the celebrity guests in the audience were Bono, who was joined by economist and festival organiser David McWilliams.

Hanks delved into some of his life as an actor and told about the challenges of having to film regardless of how he felt over the years.

And he revealed how he’d learned early that being on time, working hard and meeting the right people, had been the most important issues that drove his early career. Clearly Mr Dowling had been one of those right people.

When asked if he had ever fallen out with anyone on set, he diplomatically responded: “You can respect anyone once the camera is running.”

The writer said he’d tried to “touch on” things that did not make sense and “serendipity” and “how you end up where you are, doing what you are doing.”

He referenced his role in the 1984 movie Splash and said he wound up meeting Ron Howard, the famous director, and producer Brian Grazer.

“They were about the same age as me,” he said. “That was refreshing. At that time, producers and directors were all a generation above us. They were making this odd little movie.

“I went in and thought I was auditioning for the funny looking brother, as I’d never considered I was anything other than the geeky, funny looking guy,” Hanks said.

“Ron called me up and said ‘Great job… By the way, you got the job. But I need you to do a test with Daryl Hanna on film’.”

Clearly very humble, the actor then told how he asked Howard was there “any chance” if he did the screen test that the movie makers would decide they “want her but lose that guy.”

Howard had promised this wouldn’t happen.

He added: “Then I asked ‘why me?’” To which Howard responded: ‘Well, no one else would do it.’ The audience again laughed. To think that this would become a smash hit and a cult classic to this day, was clearly something that resonated.