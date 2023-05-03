Tom Hanks and Bono readings at Dalkey Book Festival sell out in minutes

The two superstars are among a collection of authors who will be doing Q&A’s and signing copies of their latest books

Tom Hanks and Bono both sold out tickets within minutes of going on sale this morning to special readings and talks they are doing at the Dalkey Book Festival in Dublin this summer.

But most fans were left hugely disappointed this morning when they tried to book tickets at the 10am allotted slot time.

When people logged in to buy the tickets they were told they would be “randomly selected” for a “maximum of two tickets” for a reading, but were not allowed to specify which event they were interested in.

Those who got access were then told they would be in a queue for “a minimum of an hour” but during that time period they were informed both the Tom Hanks and Bono events were sold out.

The Hollywood legend and two-time Oscar winner Hanks speak at the event on Bloomsday, June 16, diving into his novel The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.

The book spanning 80 years focuses on several different characters such as a troubled soldier returning from war, a young boy with an artistic gift, an inspired and eccentric director, a pompous film star on the rise and a tireless production assistant.

He will also discuss his journey from the big screen to the page.

Organisers have said ticketholders in attendance will each receive a copy of Hanks’s novel. Tickets cost €59 a head.

Tickets for Bono cost €40 and he’s due to talk about his autobiography, Surrender: 40 songs, one story.

Others taking part in the festival from June 16-18 include The Edge, Ruby Wax Brian Cox, David McWilliams, Dylan Moran, Mariella Frostrup, Deirdre O’Kane, John Banville, Paul Howard, Roddy Doyle and Fintan O’Toole.