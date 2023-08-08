Today FM’s Dermot and Dave to part ways after two decades as double act

But now Whelan is retiring from radio to concentrate on his holistic brand, Mind Full.

The end of a broadcasting era was revealed this morning as Today FM’s famous double act Dermot and Dave announced live on air that they are parting ways.

Dermot Whelan and Dave Moore have been a dynamic broadcasting twosome for more than 20 years.

But now Whelan is retiring from radio to concentrate on his holistic brand, Mind Full.

Moore will go it alone for the first time, with his new radio show launching on August 28.

Whelan broke the news to listeners to the popular show this morning.

“After 21 years on the radio together, I have decided to leave Dermot and Dave,” Whelan said.

“I actually made this extremely difficult decision because I have other areas in my life that I’m really passionate about and I want to spend some time really devoting my time to them,” he added.

A qualified meditation teacher for a number of years, Whelan is going to focus his attention on Mind Full, about which he has written a bestselling book and is bringing on a live tour.

Whelan said: “I have sought to blend comedy and humour with meditation, so that I could help people deal with stress, worry and anxiety in their daily lives. I hope to write more books, do more tours and reach an online audience that I believe are ready for something new in this space”.

Moore said he was committed to his one-man show, adding: “I love radio. I love Today FM and I love you guys.”

Dave Moore on Today FM will run on weekdays from 9am. The show will be a big change for the presenter and for listeners.

Whelan and Moore joined Today FM in 2014 after 12 years presenting at 98FM in Dublin.

Whelan’s ambitions have changed dramatically in recent years and he has previously admitted he wants to make meditation mainstream.

He aims to encourage those in their 20s to embrace meditation, in a bid to encourage strength and resilience.

Meanwhile, Moore’s new show will include a new radio game, which Today FM bosses believe will prove popular with listeners.

The duo have been two of the most successful radio stars in Ireland, amassing a huge national audience and touring Ireland and Europe.

More recently they went to Australia, as they supported the Irish Women’s Football Team in the World Cup.

Whelan, from Limerick, also hosted RTÉ’s Republic of Telly during his broadcasting career.

Moore told Whelan on air he would “miss being in a small room with my best friend for five hours every day and I am incredibly proud and excited for you for what’s next.”

James Brownlow, managing editor of music and entertainment at Today FM owner Bauer Media Audio Ireland, said: “Although we’ve known this news for quite some time now, I’ve no doubt it’ll be bittersweet for Today FM listeners as we bid farewell to one half of what is an amazing radio double act.

“I know I speak on behalf of everyone in Today FM when I say Dermot will be hugely missed but we wish him all the luck in the world as he embarks on his new adventure. Dermot is an incredible presenter and broadcaster and today marks the end of an era for the Dermot & Dave Show.”