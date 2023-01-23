TJ Reid celebrates All-Ireland win with wife Niamh de Brún and baby Harper

“Special memories with our girl.”

Niamh shared a sweet video of TJ kissing his baby daughter after the win.

Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid took home an All-Ireland title with his club on Sunday, with his wife Niamh de Brún cheering from the stands with their daughter Harper.

Ballyhale Shamrocks beat out Dunloy 1-22 to 1-15 in the final stage of the Senior Club Hurling Championships.

TJ posed with his wife Niamh and their baby girl after the final whistle.

The couple welcomed Harper in November, and remain all smiles as she was wrapped up warm in a fluffy hat and a tiny Ballyhale Shamrocks jersey yesterday.

"Special memories with our girl,” influencer Niamh said. “Club All-Ireland 2023.”

It was a proud day for the adoring dad as Instagram snaps show the grass-stained hurler holding his baby daughter and kissing her cheek.

He later showed the squad’s celebrations as they took the cup home to Kilkenny.

Followers praised the sweet family photos as they took to the comments to congratulate TJ and the team.

"Beautiful photos,” one said. “Thoroughly well-deserved win, remarkable achievement for Ballyhale Shamrocks.”

"Congratulations TJ and team, lovely pictures,” another added.

TJ and Niamh tied the knot in November 2021, welcoming their daughter on their first wedding anniversary.

"A love like no other...” said Niamh on Instagram. “Welcome to the world Harper Mary Reid Born Sunday 20th November, 7 lbs 10 oz."

TJ posted an adorable photo of him taking his little girl home for the first time, captioning the black and white snap: “This should be fun.

"Harper Mary Reid born 20/11/2022 at 7.10 pounds.

"Mammy Niamh and baby are home and in great health. Looking forward to this amazing new journey with our little girl.

In the lead up to the arrival of Harper, TJ told RSVP Live: “I was gobsmacked and over the moon. It was a special moment for us, and it was very emotional as well.

"It was something we were trying for and finding out the good news is something I will treasure,” he said.

Former Miss Ireland Niamh boasts almost 70k followers on the platform, sharing insights into the new family’s lives – including their first Christmas and now, first club All-Ireland win as a trio.