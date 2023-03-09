TikTok star Miriam Mullins slams ‘toxic’ men for ‘nasty’ comments about radio gig

“It's the same men sharing International Women's Day posts for their girlfriends and wives are the same men commenting horrible stuff under RedFM's post about me starting on radio”

The influencer recently landed a presenting gig on Cork’s RedFM on weekday evenings, but the new role has unfortunately come with an unpleasant downside.

Dozens of men left cruel comments about Miriam after RedFM shared a TikTok announcing her as their latest radio DJ this week.

The 27-year-old spoke about the backlash on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, which happened to be International Women’s Day.

“It's the same men sharing International Women's Day posts for their girlfriends and wives are the same men commenting horrible stuff under RedFM's post about me starting on radio,” she wrote.

“You don't know how hard I worked to get to where I am just because I have a couple of followers. Who gives a crap?

“Not one woman has commented something nasty! Just shows misogyny and jealousy towards women doing well is still a thing. Men need to get a grip and cop on. Sh*t like this could really tip someone over the edge”.

She concluded her rant by adding: “I have a degree for anyone commenting that and I've worked hard to get to where I am. Thank you to anyone who has left a nice comment I really appreciate it!”

Miriam, who is currently on a skiing holiday in Val Thorens with her boyfriend, later shared a video from her hotel room to explain why she decided to put her trolls on blast.

“Unfortunately, I've had to learn over the last couple of years of doing social media to build up a very thick skin and not care about what people think, and genuinely that is why I’m fine. I’m okay, I'm grand,” she told her followers on her Instagram Stories.

“It's just very upsetting that there’s people sitting being a screen typing crap about people that they don’t even know, saying horrible stuff and being very nasty. You don't know how that can affect someone.

"I'm very lucky that I have built up this thick exterior. For me, it's out of sight out of mind, I don't look at (hate) but unfortunately today, it did come up on my For You Page and I clicked on the comments.

“I'm so lucky to have my dad, my boyfriend, some amazing and supportive men in my life who are so good to me.

“But it makes me sad that there are still some men out there that are misogynistic, that can’t wrap their heads around (the fact) that some women are doing well in life and are more successful than some men”.

The social media star went on to praise women for being “amazing” before calling out the “toxic” men who have been insulting her online.

“I think women are amazing. There are some women that are stay-at-home mums that are minding their kids and doing amazing things and there are other women that are going out getting great jobs, whatever they may be.

“What baffles me is that there are some men are at sitting at home on TikTok commenting about young women doing well for themselves. Go out @Johnny1234567 and milk your cows and shear your sheep and cop on. It’s toxic!” Miriam added.