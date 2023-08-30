TikTok star Miriam Mullins admits she ‘hated’ herself as she removes old videos

Miriam admitted she had decided to hide a lot of her old content on the platform as it doesn’t reflect who she is now.

TikTok star Miriam Mullins has opened up about struggling with self-confidence and she is rebranding herself online.

More than 2.1 million people follow the 27-year-old on TikTok, while she also boasts 136,000 Instagram followers and presents her own evening show on Cork FM every Monday through Thursday.

In a recent TikTok video, Miriam admitted she had decided to hide a lot of her old content on the platform as it doesn’t reflect who she is now.

She told fans that her confidence has grown over the years but her old clips made her want to travel back in time and give herself a hug.

“I’ve just changed so much in the last year, and I feel like it’s only recently that I’ve grown into myself and grown into a confident woman, because up until two years ago I was not confident at all,” she explained.

“I hated how I looked, I hated my body – I just hated myself, and that’s so raw for me to say, but I’m so glad to say that I’m at a point now where my confidence is really good.”

“I’m not perfect, I get anxiety, I get stressed about things, and that’s so normal, but confidence wise and how I feel about myself – I’m literally so proud of myself ’cause I’m at such a good place.”

“I look back on my videos from 2020-21 when I did all the Irish mammy skits and the really cringy videos from my bedroom at home in my parents’ house, and I just want to give her a hug because I looked so bad in the videos, I used to plaster myself in makeup, my teeth were crooked and I’d wear so much makeup as a cover-up.”

“I just want to hug her. I want to hug 2021 Miriam. I even want to hug 2022 Miriam.”

Miriam said that her content style has changed since she started making TikToks as she opened up about having a “glow up”.

“I understand why people used to not like my content back in 2020-21, and people would comment being like ‘How do you have so many followers?’ Trust me, I still don’t know why two million people decide to follow me but I’m so grateful.”

“I used to post six or seven videos a day, and I never cared what anyone thought. I wish I was a little bit more like that, I still have that mindset but I’m a lot more aware of what I post and I focus more on the quality over the quantity now. That’s one thing you can’t take from me.

“I’ve found since I’ve had a ‘glow up’, I’ve kind of just had a bit of an evolvement I guess. People are treating me so differently to what they did back in 2020-21. People actually want to be my friend, which sounds so sad, but it’s the truth.

“I’ve seen so many influencers in Ireland, like micro influencers, who are so talented and literally deserve to be on a pedestal, but never get jobs or never get invited to events or anything, because number one, apps push out pretty privilege.”

Continuing, she said: “Apps push out people who are pretty – TikTok is known for literally pushing out pretty people’s content, same with Instagram, brands obviously don’t see it.

“Also, if somebody is pretty, they’re gonna get invited [to events] because they fit what the brand wants.

“I just want anyone out there to know – if you’re like me, I was never pretty, I was never pretty in school, I was never pretty when I first came online, I was always ugly.

“I worked hard, I put in extra effort, I kept posting, I never gave up, and that’s how I got to where I am now,” Miriam added proudly.

“I know as a woman and as a girl, it’s really hard to get out of that mindset that’s like ‘oh my God, I’m not pretty enough, I’m not good enough’ – yes you are!

“I want my audience to grow up with me. I know I’m an adult and I’ve already grown up, but I feel like it’s only recently that I’ve evolved into the person I am and I’ve found myself.”