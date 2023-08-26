TikTok star Kayleigh Trappe says she gets a ‘buzz’ from celebs loving her videos

Irish media company Off the Ball were the first to pay for her work, which then became frequent, reframing how she thought about her new skill.

For TikTok creator and impersonator extraordinaire, Kayleigh Trappe, online stardom was always “a bit of a pipe dream.” Now it’s a dream come true for the Monaghan woman, who has racked up 2.3m likes and over 111,200 followers on the video app.

Primary school teacher Kayleigh is famed for lip syncs so convincing, you’ll have to double check it’s not, in fact, Vogue Williams, Louis Walsh or Roy Keane who has appeared on your feed.

Yet the impressions began by “complete accident” during lockdown when she became “obsessed” with similar comedy skits. “I am quite a routine person, so I’d run in the morning, teach for six hours online, and then do a video every day at the same time, just to keep a structure to my day,” recalls the 27-year-old.

Irish media company Off the Ball were the first to pay for her work, which then became frequent, reframing how she thought about her new skill.

“I always thought of it as a hobby and a bit of craic. Then when work started to come in, I was enjoying it, but it also became more difficult to balance,” admits Kayleigh, who won’t have to juggle for much longer, as the new school year spells the start of a career break.

“As of September, I’m officially unemployed, but I’m going to give it a rattle for the year anyway. I can take up to five years, so I’m going to give it a year and see how we go. It’s… I wouldn’t say luck, because obviously a lot of work goes into it, but I’m very lucky to not have had any pressure on myself. I always just took each day as it came. I’m loving the journey so far.”

Although she makes it look effortless, Kayleigh, who also does spot-on impressions of Nadine Coyle and Jim Carrey, insists her latest career path is anything but.

“I take on every role. I’m the producer, the editor, the creator; I’m picking the music, the clips, everything is all on me. Sometimes it looks like I just get in front of the camera and do a clip, but there’s so much more background to it,” she says. Thankfully though, “it’s all very fun.”

When it comes time to get to work, Kayleigh first selects her next target, perhaps a funny clip of a celebrity she stumbled across or a suggestion from a fan.

“I try to touch on a lot of genres and interests, but I also know what people want from me. I always want to make sure I don’t offend anyone, and there are some people I would never do because maybe they have different things that I know I would end up exploiting and I wouldn’t want to.”

If inspiration doesn’t strike, “there’s the trusty Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally,” she laughs, as videos where she takes off the podcast duo have amassed hundreds of thousands of views.

Next, she’ll watch the inspiration clip a few times to get a sense of the person at hand, and then get some practice in. How much depends on who the person is.

“If it’s Peter Crouch, obviously he’s got a very particular mouth, so you might watch him a couple of times. Mammy would be laughing at me, because she sees me in the corner doing all these mouth exercises,” jokes Kayleigh, whose family has also appeared in her parodies.

Generally the feedback from her ‘victims’ is overwhelmingly positive. “Sometimes you don’t hear anything and that’s fine. Recently, [former Liverpool player] Jamie Carragher got onto me, and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ You always get such a buzz out of it,” she tells Magazine+.

“Peter Crouch mentioned me on his podcast and was saying it was so derogatory, but he was joking, so it’s OK!”

But her biggest pinch-me moment was when Louis Walsh caught wind of her version of him, she adds: “He was saying he was showing Simon Cowell, and I was thinking, ‘This is crazy when they’re people I grew up watching on TV’. It’s such a reality check sometimes, in a good way.”

Of course, an internet audience is often more than ready to give someone a reality check too. Early on in her online career, Kayleigh took a phone call from fellow creator Rory’s Stories (aka Rory O’Connor), who warned her that “the internet can be a scary place”, she says.

“He said, ‘What’s your backbone like today?’ And he gave me some advice about that. I really appreciated that.

“Since then, I’ve just learned to shake off any negatives — but some of them are crazy. I find the funny side and I never respond.”