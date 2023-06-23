TikTok star Eric Roberts ‘emotional’ after quitting special needs assistant job

Eric’s career as an entertainer took off during lockdown, with his videos getting over 20m views.

TikTok star Eric Roberts (32) has admitted it was “emotional” quitting his much-loved job working as a special needs assistant (SNA) to take the plunge into the online world full-time.

Originally from Downings, Co Donegal, he has worked as an SNA in various autism units and mainstream schools in his native county for eight years.

But having amassed a following of around 800,000 on his social media sites, the comedy creator said it was time for a fresh challenge.

He decided to leave Mulroy College in Donegal’s Milford at the end of May to pursue new opportunities.

“It was an idea I had been toying with for a long time. I was getting so many opportunities and wanted to see where all this will take me.

"It was an emotional day leaving the job. I think it will hit me more in September, when I don’t go back to school like usual. I just thought, ‘If I don’t make the leap now, I never will,” he said.

One of the stars of his online videos is his nephew Oisin Roberts Browne (17), who has autism and cerebral palsy, and Eric said he’s part of the reason he became an SNA in the first place.

He credits his sister Tanya for the “incredible work” she has done with his nephew over the years and said that Oisin relishes being part of his social media success. He said it’s really important to him to increased representation of neurodiversity on social media.

“Oisin loves it and I think people can see that it’s coming from an authentic place and how genuinely happy he makes me. He just turned 17 there last week, he’s amazing,” he said.

“Even though I’m leaving the teaching, I’m going to keep on working with children with additional needs. I would love to do a children’s book eventually.”

Roberts, who is signed with Andrea Roche’s agency, recently did a show with the BBC called Big Comic Energy, and is now considering a full-time move to Dublin as he explores new opportunities.

He is also busy planning his wedding to his childhood sweetheart Niamh Emmett, having proposed to her during a trip to Santorini in March 2022.

Eric Roberts and his nephew Oisín

He met his teacher fiancée when they were teenagers and knew each other for years before the relationship turned serious four years ago.

She was the person who convinced him to start doing his viral videos when he was bored during lockdown.

“She's the woman behind it all. She does all the photos and the videos for me. She’s the first one to say ‘You spend too much time on your phone’ and I'm like ‘it’s all your fault.’ My addiction went from watching the videos in lockdown to making them,” he said.

“I proposed to her on a yacht in Santorini. I had the ring on me for three months and I was waiting for the right time. When we were in Greece together, I was like, ‘It doesn’t get much better than this.’”

He marked the occasion with a stag trip to Las Vegas for five days with 12 of his family and friends and the pair will get married on August 21 at Donegal hotel Harvey’s Point.

Roberts was speaking at the launch of Virgin Media's rollout of 2 gigabit full-fibre broadband in Letterkenny, Killarney and Tralee.