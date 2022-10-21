Tickets to The 2 Johnnies’ festival with Basshunter in Cork go on sale
Johnny B described the upcoming gig with Basshunter and more as ‘bigger than Live Aid but of far less benefit to society.’
Podcast duo The 2 Johnnies are taking to Musgrave Park next June, with tickets to the one-day festival going on sale this morning.
The show is called ‘Pints in a Field – The Usual Podcast Madness –In a Field’ and takes the pair to Cork.
“Bigger than Live Aid but of far less benefit to society,” said Johnny B, who will take to the stage with RTÉ co-host Johnny Smacks, 90s megastar Basshunter, girl band B*Witched, Paddy Fong and Noel Furlong.
“It's going to be the greatest atmosphere in a rugby stadium since Ronan O’Gara kicked a drop goal to win the Grand Slam in 2009.”
“They said it couldn’t be done or was that shouldn’t be done, anyway we’re doing it,” said Johnny Smacks.
Read more
Over 500,000 people tune into their hit podcast every week, with the pair reaching even more via their TV show, daily radio show and their gig at Electric Picnic where they debuted their song “Smalltown Heroes.”
The pair spoke to the Sunday World this month about their launch into fame.
“These days people often ask, ‘How do you stop yourself losing the run of yourself?’ I tell them, ‘Well, five years ago I was working as a butcher in SuperValu,” Johnny Smacks said.
“I can see why people who find fame or get that dream job at 18 or 19 lose the run of themselves, particularly if you’re a kid coming off a show like The X Factor where it happens overnight.
“It seems like overnight success for us, but we started in 2016 and in 2017, we gave up our jobs. For us having had a real job is what keeps us humble and what keeps us hungry too. That’s what drives us.”
Tickets from €49.90 to their Musgrave Park gig go on sale Friday 21st October at 9am from Ticketmaster.
Today's Headlines
Flying without wings | Westlife star fined €180 after being caught driving 9kph over the speed limit
tragic case | Man (29) who killed his mother over iPhone found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity
'not acceptable’ | TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill says women should speak up as harasser sentenced
woo-ing the family | Niall Horan’s mum reveals English girlfriend Amelia Wooley (25) gets seal of approval
the joshua free | Rachel Allen’s son Joshua released from jail after serving just 3 months for cocaine possession
strip search | Former prostitute Divine Brown who was involved in Hugh Grant sex scandal facing drug charges
major bust | Man and woman (50s) held following massive €1 million heroin and cocaine bust in Dublin
probe | Father-of-three Liam Christie (44) shot ‘up to four times’ in brutal Antrim killing say police
true ro-mance | Wexford singer Róisín Murphy poses with Janet Jackson and ‘begs’ her for new album
chicken burglar | Granny chases alleged ‘Goldilocks’ burglar out of house with brush after finding him in bed