Tickets for Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams’ podcast show go on sale on Friday

Tickets for Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams’ live shows of their popular podcast are going on sale this Friday.

The pair have announced that they’re bringing their hit podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me to the stage at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre next year.

The duo will perform four live shows from 15-18 February 2023.

Presenter Williams took to her Instagram stories after the news was revealed, writing: "This is so exciting!"

My Therapist Ghosted Me launched in April 2021 after comedian McNally's therapist actually ghosted her.

Since then, McNally and Williams have recorded almost 100 episodes of the podcast, which now reaches 2.5 million listeners per month.

The news comes after the pair recently announced that they will record a special live episode of the podcast at the main stage at Electric Picnic on September 4.

Tickets for the Gaiety Theatre shows go on sale this Friday, July 1, at 10am priced from €49.90 from Ticketmaster.

Vogue has also revealed that she has landed a brand new TV show which will air later this summer.

The mum-of-three who has already presented Virgin Media's The Big Deal, BBC travel show Getaways and a series of documentaries on RTE2, has also taken part in reality shows such as Fade Street, The Jump and a fly-on-the-wall series of her life with Spencer Matthews.

She said she can’t wait for the brand new show coming out in a few weeks’ time.

She told RSVP Magazine: "TV is going quite well for me, I'm as busy as a bee! I have a new show coming out in August on E4.

"Then I have two other things I'm not allowed to talk about yet but they're very exciting. One has actually been commissioned and we will be filming during the summer, so that’s great."

The Dubliner, who also hosts Spencer & Vogue with her husband, rakes in millions of listeners each week as she recounts hilarious stories and discusses the biggest topics of the week with Joanne.

Vogue says she never expected My Therapist Ghosted Me to reach the heights that it has.

"Honestly, I didn’t know how it was going to go because you don’t know how people are going to work together," she confessed.

"Obviously Joanne and I are great friends, but we didn’t know how it would come across. We went into the studio and recorded our first episode and it was just quite obvious that we worked well together.

"I never thought that it would be as successful as it is. I love recording it and having people come up to me or message me saying how much they love it. We are delighted with how well it’s doing."