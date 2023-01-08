Throuple rumours fly after Una Healy snapped with David Haye and model girlfriend

Friends of Una Healy said yesterday that they are unaware of singer being involved in three-way relationship with the boxer and model

Una Healy says she is happy and at peace

Friends of Una Healy said yesterday that they are unaware of the Irish singer and TV presenter being involved in a three-way relationship with a boxer and model.

And a spokeswoman for the former member of all-girl group The Saturdays told the Sunday World that Una will not be commenting on the story.

This week the British media claimed that the stunning 41-year-old Co. Tipperary woman, who lives in Thurles, is romantically involved with ex-heavyweight boxing champion David Haye (42) and his model girlfriend, Sian Osborne (30).

Reports claimed that “the throuple” grew close last year, then spent time together in London at Christmas before a new year getaway to Marrakech.

Haye and Osborne began dating in 2020 when she worked for his Black Mask Company. Una joined them in Ibiza in October for his birthday.

This week Una shared a photo online of Haye holding hands with both her and Osborne.

She captioned it: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to the year being ours. x.”

Haye posted a photo of the three in a pool with his arms around the bikini-clad women.

He wrote: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to. I’ve started Jan first with this correct energy, surrounding myself with understand, beautiful human beings, who do not judge, but instead accept me for my authentic self.”

The boxer, who has a son from a marriage that ended in 2016, added that during the get-away in Morocco he enjoyed a 90-minute four-handed massage.

A report claimed that Una, Haye and Osborne had told family and friends of their “arrangement.”

However, friends of Una yesterday told the Sunday World that the singer hadn’t spoken to them about any relationship involving David and Sian.

​Una’s marriage broke down after six years when it was revealed her then husband, former England rugby player Ben Foden (37), had cheated on her.

The mother-of-two moved back to her hometown of Thurles after spending 13 years living in the UK.

​ Yesterday, Lauren Hales from Una’s management company, said the singer will not be commenting on reports of her connection with Haye and Osborne. “She’s not commenting. Thanks for reaching out,” Lauren said in the brief statement.