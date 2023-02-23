This Morning viewers ‘disappointed’ as Bob Geldof repeatedly misgenders Sam Smith

British musician Smith prefers to use they/they pronouns.

Geldof appeared on the ITV show, which airs on Virgin Media in Ireland, to speak about the tragic death of his Boomtown Rats bandmate Garry Roberts as well as the lasting impact Band Aid has had decades later.

He also discussed Band Aid’s upcoming 40th anniversary, where he mentioned Sam Smith’s part in Do They Know It’s Christmas? as part of Band Aid 30 back in 2014.

However, Bob misgendered the Unholy hitmaker a number of times during the interview.

Sam Smith at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA) — © PA

Speaking about the 30-year-old, he said: “Sam Smith, I remember him at the microphone had his eyes closed, and he was singing away to the song, and I said ‘Sam, they're not the words’. He goes, ‘Oh yeah, sorry’.

“Because we had re-written the words for, I think, the Ebola crisis in west Africa.

“And he says 'sorry', so off he goes, he closes his eyes again and he starts singing the original words. I said 'Sam', and he goes 'oh yes, sorry, every year in school I had to sing this song'".

This Morning viewers were left unimpressed when hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby failed to correct the Dubliner for misgendering Smith.

“He's on national TV and speaking about Sam Smith. You'd think someone would brief him on Sam's gender identity or at least correct him. Painful watch,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Holly and Phil should have pulled him up on that. Ridiculous,”

While someone else questioned: “Sorry but why didn't Holly or Phillip tell Bob he was misgendering Sam Smith?”

However, others were less than impressed by the complaints about Geldof misgendering Smith.

One person said: “I can’t tell you how few Band Aids I give about Bob Geldof misgendering Sam Smith on #ThisMorning. Bob Geldof has done so much good over the years.”

Another wrote: “Maybe Holly and Phil were told not to correct Bob Geldof on the misgendering of Sam Smith. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. If he doesn't want to do it then cant force him. it's rude yes, but there may be reasoning behind it”.