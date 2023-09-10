The Wolfe Tones’ Brian Warfield wants apology from ‘abusive’ Joe Duffy and RTÉ

“To slur me on the airwaves and demonise me, telling me that I made money on the back of violence and death in the North…that is untrue”

Brian Warfield reveals that he intends to seek an apology from Joe Duffy and RTÉ after Duffy lambasted him and the group on a recent Liveline show.

“Joe Duffy was very abusive and I think totally out of line,” Warfield says.

“To slur me on the airwaves and demonise me, telling me that I made money on the back of violence and death in the North…that is untrue.

Joe Duffy. Photo: Paul Sharp/Sharpix

“He should have been totally objective and he should know The Wolfe Tones after all these years.

"He said our music is rubbish. I put a lot of work into writing songs, orchestrating songs and everything like that.

The Wolfe Tones perform to a record crowd at Electric Picnic

“You might be able to say, ‘well, I don’t like that song,’ and that’s fine…but calling it rubbish is a total slur upon me and the group.”

The Wolfe Tones have their own brand of whiskey and Warfield adds that despite the row with Duffy he is considering sending him a bottle of their latest product, Celtic Symphony.

“You never know I might,” he laughs. “I don’t hold grudges against anybody.”