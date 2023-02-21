The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran reveals plans to wed after decade-long engagement

The pair have been together since 2008 after meeting at a fashion show in Belfast and got engaged just five years later in November 2013.

The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran and his fiancée Nareesha McCaffrey are set to tie the knot this year after almost 15 years together.

Opening up about finally getting to say “I do”, the Dubliner shared: “It feels very natural and right. After Covid, we said to ourselves: ‘Whatever we want to do, let's take action towards doing it now’.”

The couple hope to get hitched at the end of the year, with Nareesha telling Hello! Magazine that they hope to have an intimate winter wedding in front of their closest family and friends.

“We want a winter wedding… We just need to find the right venue before setting a date, hopefully for the end of this year,” the luxury shoe designer turned crystal specialist said.

“We wanted a big wedding when we first got engaged, but now we want something intimate and small; a real celebration of our love. The ceremony itself would be only close friends and family, then we’ll invite more people to the reception”.

Among the guests on the invite list are Siva’s The Wanted bandmates Nathan Sykes, Max George, and Jay McGuiness.

The Blanchardstown man, who is currently competing on the latest season of Dancing on Ice, hopes to get the boys involved in his wedding celebrations on the day.

However, he also wants to give them space to mourn the loss of their bandmate Tom Parker, who died last March after a short battle with brain cancer.

“After the tour, I thought I’d give them some time to, I guess, grieve. I’ve realised grieving takes a lot of space, when that’s passed a little bit, we’ll have a conversation on who’s going to get involved in the wedding,” he explained.

Speaking about their plans for the future, Nareesha added: “We'd like to have at least two [children], but if it doesn’t happen, we’re okay with that as well. We have a fun time just the two of us”.