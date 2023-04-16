The Script’s Mark Sheehan met wife Rina while touring with Britney Spears

“I fell for this person. It’s one of those accidental situations that you can never plan. I always said that I was never going to be with somebody in the industry”

The Script’s Mark Sheehan is survived by his wife, Rina, and their three children, Cameron, Avery and Lil.

In an interview with the Sunday World, Mark once recalled how he met Rina, who is from Houston, Texas.

“Rina was doing backing vocals for Britney Spears at the time,” Mark revealed. “We’d done the occasional show with Britney and I ended up getting to know Rina really well.

“I fell for this person. It’s one of those accidental situations that you can never plan. I always said that I was never going to be with somebody in the industry,” he said.

“I didn’t want to go home and end up talking about work. But actually it was the best thing for me.

“That’s the reason I’m able to do what I’m doing. It’s because Rina understands what it takes.”

Mark took time out from the American leg of their greatest hits tour last year before returning for the Irish concerts, with singer Danny O’Donoghue telling the Sunday World in an exclusive interview that it was for “family commitments.”

Danny said: “It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband.

“He’s been the engine of The Script for such a long time, (I told him) that ‘if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it.’

“He took a little bit of time off. You get refreshed, then you come back with a new zest for life. And I believe it was the best thing that could have happened for all of us as well.

“Me and Glen had to get on with it in the meantime. We did the American leg without him, but the second we all get back in the room again for the Irish tour you just sit there and you go ‘there’s the f**kin’ magic!’”

Danny acknowledged that there was extra pressure on band members who are juggling family life with the demands of touring.

He said: “I don’t have kids. Mark does and Glen has a son, but the thing about this band is that we are there for each other. We are not here for personal gains.”