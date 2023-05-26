The Script to continue making music after death of guitarist Mark Sheehan

‘Mark would want us all to keep going so that’s what we’re going to do’

The Script will continue making music together as a band following the death of their guitarist Mark Sheehan, they have confirmed.

Co-founder Sheehan (46) died in April after a brief illness. The Dublin group took to social media to announce their plans for their forthcoming shows.

“Mark would want us all to keep going so that’s what we’re going to do,” the band said.

Singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power told how they will dedicate the song Arms Open from their 2017 album Freedom Child to Sheehan at their shows.

“Arms Open meant so much to the three of us. It sums up our journey together from the start, always there for each other. It also sums up our best friend, he was there for friends and family above everything else.

Mark on stage (Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns)

“That’s what The Script Family is all about. Mark would want us all to keep going so that’s what we’re going to do,” the pair said.

The duo asked supporters to mark Sheehan’s passing in a special way during their gigs.

“We’d like to celebrate Mark at our next two shows with you. Hold up a digital candle on your phone during Arms Open and we’ll all remember him together. Head to Youtube to see the full tribute video. Link in bio. Big love. Danny and Glen.”

The Script are scheduled to support P!nk in concert across the UK and Europe in June, and Take That in London’s Hyde Park as well as some festival shows.

Their first two shows coming up are supporting the American singer at Bolton University Stadium in the UK from June 7.

To tie in with the news, they released a video of various clips of Mark on and off stage.

“It is so important to smile in the face of adversity. It’s so important to use love as a real living thing,” Mark is heard saying.

Included in the video are clips from their sold-out Croke Park shows in 2015.

The Script

Glen Power previously told sundayworld.com how he and singer Danny O’Donoghue have been left “devastated” by the shock death Mark.

“It’s such a devastating loss for us, his family and everyone close. We had a connection that’s very rare. We spent more time together than any couple. We are in shock, there are no words,” Glen said.

In 2009, The Script were living the dream as they performed at one of Ireland’s most iconic venues, Croke Park, supporting U2. They spoke to journalist Eddie Rowley in a seminal interview with the paper.

“I went there with my dad and my uncle as a kid to watch Dublin play,” Mark said.

“I was out on the pitch as a kid running around the place. Now to be playing Croke Park in a band is a mad one.”​

The Script would be back in Croke Park again in 2015 – this time headlining the show themselves.

They invited the Sunday World to join them at Croker as they prepared for their big night, with Mark saying “I don’t give a f**k if we don’t make a penny out of the show, I just want to throw everything at it to make sure it’s a memorable night for us, as well as the crowd.”