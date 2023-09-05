'The sacked presenter club' – Ryan Tubridy meets Piers Morgan in London

Ryan posted a number of short videos on his social media

Former Late Late host, Ryan Tubridy, continues to enjoy his time off as he takes in the English capital this week where he was snapped meeting Piers Morgan.

The English broadcaster posted an image of the pair in Twitter which he captioned:

“The sacked presenter club! Great to see Ireland’s biggest TV star Ryan Tubridy in London today, and excited to see what he does next.

"RTE’s loss will definitely be someone else’s gain,” Piers wrote.

Ryan in London

Ryan posted a number of short videos on his social media, where he could be seen in the ‘Shake Shack’ burger joint in Covent Garden.

“So simple. So unfussy. So delicious. Not available in Ireland,” Ryan wrote, as he gobbled down a cheese burger with cucumber, salad, fries and cola.

The Dubliner posted from inside a book shop also.

“Daunt Books…The most beautiful bookshop in London,” he said, wearing a pair of shades and a blue shirt outside the store.

'Hidden gem'

Ryan also filmed himself outside ‘The Tintin store’, a merchandise venue completely devoted to the famous literary character.

"How can you possibly not want to go in here? Another hidden gem in London,” Mr Tubridy said. He also pointed out the fact it was a balmy 24 degrees in the English capital.

Ryan finished up in RTE after Director General Kevin Bakhurst was disgruntled with the wording of Tubridy’s statement welcoming the findings of a second Grant Thornton financial report.

Ryan then wrote “a new dawn, a new day, a new beginning,” on Instagram, alongside a video of the sea.