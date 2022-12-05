The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan rushed to hospital as wife Victoria asks for ‘prayers and healing vibes’

The 64-year-old has been confined to a wheelchair ever since shattering his pelvis in an incident several years ago

The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has been rushed to hospital again.

His wife Victoria Mary Clarke confirmed the news, saying that the star is in hospital again and has urged his fans to “send prayers and healing vibes.”

The 64-year-old has been confined to a wheelchair ever since shattering his pelvis in an incident several years ago.

The singer fell and broke his pelvis in 2016, and shortly after this he broke his knee, tearing ligaments, two injuries he never fully recovered from.

His wife took to Twitter this afternoon to share the news with her followers, explaining how her husband has been admitted to hospital but that they are in the hopes that he will be released soon.

She posted a photo of Shane smiling, saying: “Please send prayers and healing vibes to @ShaneMacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Fans flooded the comments sending their thoughts and support to both Shane and Victoria during this difficult time.

One user wrote: “I send him my best wishes for a quick recovery! I hope Shane gets better soon and can get home soon.”

Another fan tweeted: “Sending all love and positive vibes your way. Hope things turn out okay soon. I’ll keep him in my prayers.”

“I hope you have him home soon and take care of yourself too while he’s away,” a third person said.

The couple have been together for over 35 years, and got married in Copenhagen in 2018.