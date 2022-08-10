The Pogues pay tribute to bassist Darryl Hunt who has died age 72 in London

The musician passed away yesterday afternoon in London.

The Pogues have paid tribute to their bassist Darryl Hunt who has died at the age of 72.

The band wrote on Twitter: “We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London.

“Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022.

“‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath, I love you till the end.’”

The musician was born in Hampshire, England in 1950 and began playing with The Pogues as their bass player in 1986.

He first appeared on the band’s 1988 album If I Should Fall From Grace with God, which featured their massive hit Fairytale of New York.