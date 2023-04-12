The Edge’s daughter parties with Bono at her secret St Patrick’s Day wedding

The guitarist walked his daughter Blue Angel (34) down the aisle as she married consultant Fiachra O'Shaughnessy

U2 star The Edge’s daughter secretly tied the knot at a low-key wedding ceremony on St Patrick’s Day this year.

The rocker, whose real name is David Evans, walked his daughter Blue Angel (34) down the aisle as she married consultant Fiachra O'Shaughnessy at Ashford Castle in Co Mayo last month.

The Edge’s wife, Morleigh Steinberg, and singer son Levi attended the reception at the exclusive hotel, while Bono and his wife Ali Hewson were also invited as guests, the Irish Mirror reports.

The couple did not publicly announce their nuptials and haven’t shared any photos from their special day on social media.

The newlyweds hired popular Meath-based wedding band, Jo Petit and the Dream Band, to entertain their friends and family.

In an Instagram post, lead singer Jo Petit said the band were “on a high” after the star-studded wedding.

Sharing a video of the group performing on the dance floor, where The Edge can be seen bobbing along to the music, they wrote: “A wedding of EPIC proportions, from the stunning venue to the incredible atmosphere. We had the privilege of performing for Fiachra and Blue last weekend and we are still on a high!”

Jo later shared a selfie with The Edge and wrote: “An absolute pleasure to perform for the legendary ‘Edge’ at his daughter Blue’s stunning wedding (at Ashford Castle) to the dashing Fiachra O'Shaughnessy.”

Blue and Fiachra share a daughter named Luna together, whom they welcome back in 2014.

The couple tragically lost their baby son Senan last summer nine days after his birth due to “an unforeseen complication”.

She opened up about her son’s death for the first time last week in an Instagram post to mark eight months since he passed.

In the emotional post, she wrote: “On the 28th of July 2022 we welcomed our son, Senan O’Shaughnessy Evans, into the world. Senan sadly passed away after 9 days with us due to an unforeseen complication around the time of his birth.

“He came 2 weeks early and we discovered that there was a true knot in his cord… he suffered severe damage to his brain as a result which meant that he wasn’t strong enough to live on his own.

“After 8 nights in the NICU we were brought to the LauraLynn Hospice for children.

“Myself, Fiachra, Luna and Senan got the incredible chance to be a family there…no wires, tubes or alarms…Senan passed away peacefully that same night, lying on my chest- warm and loved beyond measure.”

She added that Senan “brought, and continues to bring, so much love into our lives and we will always, always miss him.”