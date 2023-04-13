The Edge’s daughter Blue Angel Evans opens up about death of baby son

“He was absolutely perfect in every way and all I want is for him to be back in my arms.”

The daughter of U2 guitarist The Edge, Blue Angel Evans, has opened about the loss of her nine-day-old infant son on his eight month anniversary.

Ms Evans and her husband welcomed the birth of their son, Senan O’Shaughnessy Evans, last July two weeks early.

Senan sadly died only nine days after birth due to a knot in his cord and suffering severe brain damage.

The family spent eight nights in the NICU and were brought to LauraLynn Hospice for Children, where Ms Evans said Senan “passed away peacefully that same night, lying on my chest, warm and loved beyond measure”.

In a social media tribute, Ms Evans shared pictures of their newborn to mark his eight month anniversary and said, “He was absolutely perfect in every way and all I want is for him to be back in my arms.”

“He brought, and continues to bring, so much love into our lives and we will always, always miss him. Today is his eight month anniversary,” she shared.

Baby Senan

Ms Evans said little Senan was born on July 28, 2022 and the decision to post about his death was “a big decision and one we haven't taken lightly”.

“I have, what feels like, a primal urge to tell the whole world how beautiful and amazing our son was. He was big and strong, weighing eight pounds and measuring 20.5 inches long,” she said.

Ms Evans said after the birth Senan passed away due to “unforeseen complications around the time of his birth”.

“He came two weeks early and we discovered that there was a true knot in his cord… he suffered severe damage to his brain as a result which meant that he wasn’t strong enough to live on his own.

“After eight nights in the NICU we were brought to the LauraLynn Hospice for Children. Myself, Fiachra, Luna, and Senan got the incredible chance to be a family there. No wires, tubes or alarms,” she said.

Ms Evans thanked the “angels” at LauraLynn Hospice and encouraged those in a similar situation to consider the foundation.

“I cannot express enough my gratitude for them and what they do and provide for families with children that have life-limiting conditions,” she added.