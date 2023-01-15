The Cranberries pay tribute to Dolores O’Riordan on fifth anniversary

The band’s frontwoman died aged 46 on January 15, 2018 after accidentally drowning in a hotel bathroom in London due to alcohol consumption.

Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries on stage in Dublin's Point Depot in 1995

The Cranberries have paid tribute to Dolores O’Riordan on the fifth anniversary of her death.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Dolores’ bandmates - Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan, and Fergal Lawler – paid tribute to the Limerick native five years on from her tragic death.

Sharing a photo of their late pal, they wrote: “Dolores left our world five years ago. Sometimes it feels like it was a moment ago, other times it feels like ages have passed. Her spirit, her voice and her energy will continue on with us, inspiring and encouraging us every day of every year.

“We miss you D. Ferg, Mike and Noel. X"

Back in September 2021, The Cranberries held a special live stream event in Limerick in Dolores’ memory on what would have been her 50th birthday.

Remembering their lead singer, Noel said: “Dolores, more than anyone, was just up for a laugh the whole time. From the very beginning, she was just one of the boys.

“I think growing up in a house full of brothers – we were the next step to that.

“She had a couple of looks and one would be ‘we need to talk later after this gig’ and the other would be ‘let’s get into trouble’.

“And you do miss that. That’s the kind of stuff you really miss.”

Fergal added: “Award shows or photoshoots, stuff like that, she’d always get giddy and start stirring a bit of mischief up. It was brilliant.”

During the live stream, the band also held the world premiere of a new music video for their 2001 song Never Grow Old, which features some never-before-seen archive clips of Dolores.

Fergal described the video as “beautiful” and “really well done” while Noel said that Dolores “would really like” it.