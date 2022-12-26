The boom is back: Irish celebs who had babies in 2022

We’ve compiled a list of all the little bundles of joy welcomed by the country’s social elite over the past 12 months.

A total of 16,131 babies were born in Ireland in the first quarter of 2022 alone, meaning thousands of parents welcomed children into their families and homes this year.

Many of these new tots were born to Irish celebrities and their partners, making headlines near and far as fans celebrated their arrivals.

From hit podcaster Vogue Williams to Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan, we’ve compiled a list of all the little bundles of joy welcomed by the country’s social elite over the past 12 months.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams and her Made In Chelsea star husband Spencer welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Otto James Matthews, on Easter Monday.

The Dubliner, who is already mum to 4-year-old Theodore and 2-year-old Gigi, announced the couple’s new arrival with a sweet photo of the three siblings sharing a cuddle together.

Captioning the post, Vogue wrote: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening. Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family.”

The couple chose Vogue’s pal and My Therapist Ghosted Me co-host Joanne McNally to be Otto’s godmother.

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian

TV couple Brian and Arthur gushed that they were “absolutely totally in love” with their daughter Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian when she arrived in September.

The first-time parents welcomed their little girl with the help of Brian’s younger sister Aoife, who acted as a surrogate for the couple.

Brian later announced that that they had chosen showbiz pals, influencer Pippa O’Connor and publicist Simon Jones, to be baby Blake’s godparents ahead of her christening on December 10.

Emmett J. Scanlan and Claire Cooper

Kin star Emmett J. Scanlan and his wife Claire Cooper welcomed their second child together in November, a baby girl named Fiáin-Luna.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are also parents to two-year-old son, Ocean-Torin.

Emmett announced that he had become a father once again with a sweet Instagram post showing his daughter grasping his finger and has since shared a series of adorable snaps of the tot.

Barry Keoghan and Alyson Sandro

Golden Globe nominee Barry welcomed his baby Brando with Scottish girlfriend Alyson in August and has been delighting fans with photos of his “lookalike” son ever since.

The 30-year-old and his newborn are a dynamic duo and even dressed up as Batman and Robin for Halloween, while Alyson wore a costume inspired by famous Batman villain, the Riddler.

Dubliner Barry seems to be loving life as a new dad, so here’s hoping the Brando content keeps flowing.

TJ Reid and Niamh De Brún

Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid and influencer Niamh De Brún announced the birth of their little girl, Harper Mary Reid, in November shortly before their first wedding anniversary.

TJ posted an adorable black and white photo of him leaving the hospital with Harper for the first time on Instagram, captioning the sweet snap: “This should be fun. Harper Mary Reid born 20/11/2022 at 7.10 pounds.

“Mammy Niamh and Baby are home and in great health. Looking forward to this amazing new journey with our little girl.”

Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph

X Factor winner Alexandra and Bray-born West Ham footballer Darren revealed that they were now proud parents to a healthy baby over the summer.

However, the pair have kept the tot’s name and gender private to “protect” them.

In a tearful Loose Women interview, Alexandra explained that she chose a life in the public eye but her child didn’t.

Wiping away tears, she said: “It’s really that they never asked for it. I asked for it. So I want to protect the baby as much as I can and let the baby make its own decision.

“I don’t want to hurt anyone in the process of who I am and the life I have chosen.”

Angela Scanlon and Roy Horgan

After hinting that she’d given birth a few weeks prior, Angela finally revealed that her family had expanded and admitted she was “besotted” with baby Marnie Fae Horgan.

The broadcaster shared a photo with her tiny newborn laying on her chest and wrote: “Marnie Fae Horgan 11.2.22 Chapped lips & chapped nips can only mean one thing… our little woman has arrived!! We are besotted x.”

Davy Fitzgerald and Sharon O’Loughlin

Sports legend Davy Fitzgerald exclusively told the Sunday World that his wife Sharon gave birth to their first child together, Dáithí Óg, in May.

The All-Ireland winning goalkeeper has a 25-year-old son, Colm, from his previous marriage to former wife Ciara Flynn.

He admitted that Dáithí Óg was “one of the best things that ever happened” to him as he admitted Colm was pleasantly surprised to become a big brother after a quarter of a century.

“It’s different for Colm. Like 25 years on and he ends up with a brother. You know what, I don’t think that’s a bad thing either that there’s two of them together now. I’m chuffed,” he said.

Caitriona Perry

RTÉ anchor Caitriona Perry shared that she had become a mum for a second time in September after the arrival of a baby boy.

The Six One Host also has a 3-year-old daughter with her husband, whose identity she keeps private.

“Some #goodnews …Delighted to announce the arrival of a beautiful baby boy. Thanks to the wonderful doctors and midwives for ensuring his safe arrival,” she said on Instagram at the time.

“On #matleave now but will be #backsoon #rtenews #sixone Thanks for all the well wishes and queries.”

Nicola Hughes and Charlie Tupper

Irish Made In Chelsea star Nicola announced that baby Penelope “made an early arrival” in an Instagram post at the end of October.

She shared the exciting news with an adorable monochrome photo of her husband Charlie Tupper fist-bumping the tiny hand of their newborn daughter.

The couple got married last August after five years together with Nicola announcing her pregnancy five months later.

Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy

Dublin GAA couple Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy were absolutely smitten with their little girl Sadie Rose Rock when she arrived in July.

Dean waxed lyrical about being a dad, saying that it’s a “magical feeling” in an emotional Instagram post.

Sharing a photo with their little girl from the hospital bed, he wrote: “Sadie Rose Rock. I’m in awe of you Niamh McEvoy. You are an incredible woman. What a magical feeling️. Sadie has me wrapped around her little finger already.”

Simon Zebo and Elvira Fernandez

Just a few months before tying the knot, rugby star Zebo and his partner Elvira became parents for the fourth time.

Isabella Kate Fernandez Zebo was born on April 21, a baby sister to the couple’s three other children Jacob, Sofia, and Noah.

The Irish rugby legend announced baby Isabella’s arrival with an Instagram post showing him and Elvira looking proud as punch as they held their newborn in hospital.

Hannah Devane and Nemanja Vukanić

Irish model Hannah and her husband Nemanja finally became parents back in April after a lengthy IVF journey and a “rough delivery.”

They name their “beautiful” newborn daughter Maya Rose, whom Hannah introduced to the world in a sweet online tribute, writing: “Maya Rose Vukanić. Our beautiful girl was born on 4/4/22 after a rough delivery we both had some recovering to do but we are home and she has stolen our hearts. #ivfjourney #babygirl #ourgirlishere”

Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Brian Fitzsimons

RTÉ sports broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn declared “He’s here and he’s perfect” after bringing a baby boy into the world.

Her third child with husband Brian Fitzsimons, Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons arrived at the beginning of the year to the two delighted parents.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” Evanne wrote on Twitter. “Our little 10 pound 4 ounce buster arrived after lunch, Jan 4th - by far the most emotional arrival, after such a long journey. We are just so so happy and grateful.”

Stephanie Kelly and Craig Hopkins

Fair City star Stephanie Kelly, who plays Sash Bishop on the RTÉ soap, welcomed a son with fiancé Craig Hopkins this spring.

Taking to her private Instagram account, she shared an adorable snap with baby Finn, and his big sister Rosie who was born to the couple in 2019.

"Our Finn. One month old today," she said, revealing his birth in February.

Lisa McHugh and Nathan Khan

Nathan Carter’s ex Lisa McHugh started the New Year off with a bang when she became a mum to baby Milo in January.

The country singer shared the first photos of the tot for Valentine’s Day, where she posted a series of snaps of Milo with proud dad Nathan.

Captioning the sweet post, she wrote: “My Forever Valentines. I never knew life could be so special. It’s a whole new level of love. I really am the luckiest girl in the world… #MyBoys”

Philly McMahon and Sarah Lacey

Dublin GAA star Philly and wife Sarah welcomed their first child together at the beginning of February, a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the proud new dad shared an adorable snap of baby Leannain, writing: "Welcome to the world Baby Leannain (Lennon) Mc Mahon.

"Thank you (Sarah) for bringing this special little man into the world. You are amazing.

"Thank you to all the Staff in Rotunda hospital for your unconditional care to both my Wife and Leannain.”