The Banshees of Inisherin bags 11 IFTA nominations with 12 for Bad Sisters

Sharon Horgan’s comedy hit Bad Sisters - about a group of siblings who will go to drastic ends to protect one another - has received 12 nominations in the Drama categories.

The Banshees Of Inisherin has picked up multiple nominations and wins during the 2023 awards season (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

It leads the green charge at the Oscars with nine out of a record 14 Irish Academy Awards nominees. So it comes as little surprise that Martin McDonagh’s dark period comedy The Banshees of Inisherin is the leading movie contender at this year’s IFTA Film and Drama awards, with 11 nominations.

Shot in Achill and Inishmore Islands, as Banshees also leads this year’s Irish Film and Television Awards, while Sharon Horgan’s comedy hit Bad Sisters - about a group of siblings who will go to drastic ends to protect one another - has received 12 nominations in the Drama categories.

Bad Sisters’ TV sweep includes nominations for Best Drama, Sharon Horgan for screenplay and lead actress, and stars Eve Hewson, Eva Birthistle, Anne-Marie Duff and Sarah Greene.

Bad Sisters

The nominees were revealed as IFTA announced that this year’s Awards - celebrating IFTAs 20th anniversary - will take place on Sunday, May 7, at Dublin’s Royal Convention Centre. The Screen Ireland-funded awards is also backed by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and Tourism Ireland.

This week’s Irish Oscar nominees Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan have all been nominated by their industry peers, as has moving short film An Irish Goodbye.

As well as Banshees, the other nominees for Best Film include Aisha, Frank Berry’s drama of a young Nigerian woman navigating direct provision; the forthcoming God’s Creatures, a tale of secrets in a small-town community starring Paul Mescal; charming Irish-language drama Róise & Frank; Netflix’s Irish-set drama The Wonder, starring Florence Pugh; and the upcoming Lakelands, about a GAA player whose life is upended by injury.

Joining Bad Sisters in the Best Drama category is the Derry Girls special The Agreement, Conversations with Friends, Smother, The Dry and Vikings Valhalla.

In the film categories, Banshees leads with 11 nominations, closely followed by Aisha (10). Róise & Frank and The Wonder follow with six nominations apiece.

Actress Florence Pugh in County Wicklow during filming of 'The Wonder. Photo: Christopher Barr/Netflix — © CHRISTOPHER BARR/NETFLIX

In the drama categories, Sharon Horgan’s comedy Bad Sisters has secured an impressive 12 nominations, followed by The Dry (eight) and Conversations With Friends (seven).

The IFTAS nominees were announced in what has been a historic year for the Irish screen industry, with Irish talent front and centre across numerous categories throughout awards season. That culminates in next Sunday’s Oscars - taking place in the early hours of Monday morning here - with Irish interest across 14 categories.

Announcing this year’s IFTAS nominees, Academy CEO, Áine Moriarty said: “What an exciting time right now for the Irish screen industry. This superb line-up of nominees in the running for Irish Academy Awards showcases to the world the high calibre of acting, filmmaking and storytelling we have in this country.

"The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great work and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at the ceremony.”

“This is a really exciting time for the Film and TV Industry,” added Catherine Martin T.D., Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

“The IFTA awards night on May 7 will be a night full of glamour, excitement, and most importantly, a celebration of the incredible talent we are so lucky to have in this country.”