The 2 Johnnies stunned as dominatrix reveals she earns money by insulting men

The 2 Johnnies were left gobsmacked this week after interviewing a woman who earns hundreds of pounds each month by humiliating men.

The duo, whose real names are Johnny McMahon and Johnny O'Brien, met with financial dominatrix Lauren Tenner this week to learn all about the world of financial domination, also known as findom.

Speaking on the latest episode of The 2 Johnnies podcast on Spotify, Lauren prefaced by saying that she is only considered “a novice in the findom-sphere" after learning about the kink few months back.

She explained that findom involves “people who get off on being financially degraded”. These people are mostly men who want to “be used purely as a wallet” by paying her to humiliate them.

She described her submissive’s roles as being “the inverse of a sugar daddy”, which often involves wealthy older men paying girls for companionship.

“Because that would be men wanting to feel powerful and buy you presents, whereas these guys want to be used,” she said.

“They’re definitely not wealthy. Like, January was a slow month. I probably get between £500 and £1,000 a month.

“It’s hard because you want to reply, ‘I don’t care if you can’t eat for the rest of the month,’ but I do care!

“Their whole kink is humiliation and it’s definitely on the rise.”

Lauren said she decided to test the waters of financial domination after receiving a random DM from a man who wanted to send her money last year.

“It’s one of those things that sounds too good to be true. I thought, ‘this isn’t true’, but I sent him my PayPal details and suddenly £50 quid came in. I was like, ‘Well f**k.’

“I messaged him being like, ‘You think that’s all I’m worth? You’re disgusting,’ and he sent me £100.

Another findom scenario saw a man treat Lauren and her friend to a meal at a Chinese restaurant – although she had to come up with a deceptive way to trick her sub into thinking she’d gone out with another guy.

“Their whole thing as well is wanting you to date other men like, ‘You’re going on a date tonight and I’m going to pay for it.’

“I went out with my pal and had to take a photo of the waiter’s hand on the bill so it looked like I was out with a bloke.

“He sent me £150 for the dinner,” she declared triumphantly.

Lauren said her situation is a “win win” because she doesn’t send any nude photos as part of the gig.

In fact, she has only ever sent one picture of herself, fully clothed, to a person who wants her to call him ‘Tiny Man’.

“His whole kink is wanting to be tiny. He sent me £150 for a photo of me fully clothed, with my foot over the camera lens so it looked like I was going to squash him.

“I have loads of ideas for Tiny Man content but he doesn’t have enough cash. He only messages me on payday.”

Lauren has also been asked to enter an “adult nursing” relationship where she would breastfeed the sub and believes that “two out of five men” want to be financially degraded.

