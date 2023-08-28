The 2 Johnnies set for new ‘TFI Friday’ style show on RTÉ

Johnny McMahon and Johnny O’Brien have filmed a pilot which has won approval from station bosses to develop into a new series in the coming months.

RTÉ golden boys The 2 Johnnies are planning a new prime time entertainment show, which the ailing broadcaster hopes can change its fortunes after a nightmare couple of months.

TV bosses are toying with the idea that the new show could replace Dancing With The Stars.

The Sunday World can exclusively reveal the Tipperary pair of Johnny McMahon and Johnny O’Brien have filmed a pilot which has won approval from station bosses to develop into a new series in the coming months.

“The 2 Johnnies didn’t have far to go to draft in one celebrity guest for the pilot, as they chose their fellow Co Tipperary pal Roz Purcell,” reveals our source.

“They also had comedian Justine Stafford entertaining the audience.”

Another mole reveals: “It is still up in the air whether Dancing With The Stars will return in January and this new 2 Johnnies show could replace it on Sundays as it’s far cheaper to make.

“Then again, they could decide to slot it in on Saturday evening in the slot previously held by the likes of Angela Scanlon and Miriam O’Callaghan.”

“But management are now veering towards a Thursday night slot for the new show, with the new series set to begin next month.”

A source added there will also be a ‘battle of the parishes’ segment where competing inhabitants of rival towns or villages will face off and try and answer trivia questions such as ‘name your local butcher’.

Insiders say the format resembles the famous TFI Friday show which Chris Evans hosted on Channel 4 and was later revived eight years ago.

The madcap teatime programme included music acts, comedy routines and game show competitions.

The Spice Girls, Elton John, Prince and Blur featured on the show, with TFI Friday even coming to Dublin for a special in the capital on St Patrick’s Day in 2000 with U2, The Corrs and James Nesbitt among the guests.

TV executive Stuart Switzer is masterminding the production of the new RTÉ show.

He was heavily involved with new Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty when they both formed production company Green Inc, before working with Coco Productions as managing director responsible for shows such as First Dates and Room To Improve.

The 2 Johnnies’ main TV offerings so far have been travel shows set in America.

Early last year the Sunday World was first to reveal that the 2 Johnnies were being lined up for their own 2FM show, and that decision has now paid off.

Recent figures showed their weekday daily drivetime show is topping the 2FM ratings, increasing by 11,000 listeners to 130,000.

Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon was a butcher with Supervalu before teaming up one night with his friend Johnny O’Brien, a hurley maker, to MC an event at a GAA club and finding they had a great chemistry.

The pair came under fire in February last year when they reacted to a series of “offensive” and sexist car bumper stickers in promotional material for their new radio gig, just three days after the show started.

Johnny Smacks, who married long term girlfriend Annie O’Gara in his hometown of Cahir last December, recently told the Sunday World their hugely popular live shows, books, song and podcasts have set them on the road to good fortune.

“It has changed our lives financially of course. But most definitely about how we think about things as well. Now we kind of think ‘anything is possible, if we got this far, what could be next?’,” Johnny Smacks said.

“We just try and entertain people. Give people a bit of a laugh.

“People are just trying to forget their troubles for a couple of hours. Hopefully we can give them a bit of a laugh, have that bit of fun and just try and cheer people up.”

His pal Johnny O’Brien is also in a relationship with influencer Shauna Lindsay.

Johnny Smacks recalls his once mundane life as a butcher.

“I used to wake up every day and I’d be freezing getting out bed thinking ‘what’s the f***ing point of this’, at seven o’clock in the morning I’d be going in,” he told us.

“The meat would be freezing, my hands would be freezing, and I’d be just wishing the days away until I could get to the weekend and have a good time.

“Now I wake up every morning, I go ‘is this real?’ There’s parts of me that probably go ‘I can’t believe this’. Then there’s another part of you which is so hungry for success and to be the best — you just want to keep driving it.

“Every day we wake up, we get to be creative. That’s the best part, we get to have fun.

“If you’re going with your best fun having the craic every day and you’re getting paid for it and it’s your full time job, then that really is the best.”

The two lads are GAA fanatics, both playing Gaelic football and hurling, and Johnny Smacks reveals how they got their nicknames.

“I suppose there’s so many stories about where the Smacks nickname comes from,” he smiles.

“To be honest, it was when I moved to Cahir first, it was Johnny Mack. Mac became Smack. Smack became Smacks and then Smacks just stuck.

“Cahir is the best town for nicknames I have ever come across.

“There’s lads called Pocket, Pizza, all sorts. Everybody has a nickname in Cahir.

“I’m living here many years and I swear there’s lads I know that I just know by their nickname.

“Johnny B is his nickname, because there were five Johnny O’Briens in his class. Johnny B goes OK for him for John O’Brien.”