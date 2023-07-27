Thalia Heffernan thanks pal during 'crazy year' after split from dancer boyfriend

The Dubliner moved to New York late last year to pursue her modelling career.

Irish model Thalia Heffernan has paid tribute to her “baby sis” and best pal Erica Cody just days after her split from Dancing with the Stars pro Ryan McShane was revealed.

The pair met on the hit TV show, with Thalia telling the Sunday Times last week that their long-distance relationship “can be tough” following her move to New York.

"He’s great. I’m very lucky that he’s so supportive of my move,” she said. “It can be tough being apart, but it’s like anything, you just have to put your big girl pants on.”

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Ryan took to his own social media to “set the record straight” after reading the article last weekend.

"Thalia ended the relationship with me and the dogs in January but returned to New York,” he told followers.

“Just want to thank my friends and family for all the support given to me and the boys,” he said, referring to the two dogs the pair had together.

Ryan McShane and his girlfriend Thalia Heffernan. Photo: David Conachy

Thalia has since taken to Instagram to pay tribute to her friend and singer Erica Cody after the “crazy year."

"Happy birthday to the one and only,” she said. “Love you forever, thank you for being the best during this crazy year and so many before.”

She added: “You’ll always be my baby sis and I can’t wait to celebrate you so soon.”

The Dubliner moved to New York late last year to pursue her modelling career.

“If you’ve been here long enough, you might remember I was in the States just before Covid and I signed with IMG over there,” she told her followers.

“It was an amazing moment for me, and I really hoped to have gotten over sooner but then Covid happened and the world ended.

"But here we are now, and it might be two, three years later but I am going to New York in the morning.

“I don’t have a timeline on it necessarily so I don’t really know when I’m going to be back. It’ll probably be around Christmas time.”

She is signed with elite agency IMG Models – which represents supermodels like Gigi and Bella Hadid.