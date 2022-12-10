Thalia Heffernan shares first shots with IMG model agency who represent the Hadids and Kate Moss

The beauty recently moved to New York to pursue her career stateside

Thalia Heffernan has shared her first shots with her new modelling agency IMG Models.

The international agency has headquarters in New York, and offices in London, Los Angeles, Milan, Paris, and Sydney.

The agency also represents supermodel siblings Bella, Anwar and Gigi Hadid, as well as Kate Moss, Ashley Graham, and Barbara Palvin.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old shared the snaps with her almost 55k followers.

“New updates,” she captioned two pictures each showing four shots of the Dublin model.

One set of snaps show the beauty posing in a black bikini.

The other set of shots show Heffernan in a white vest top with black jeans.

The beauty moved to New York in September in a bid to crack the states after signing with the agency.

She announced the move earlier this year, telling fans: “If you’ve been here long enough, you might remember I was in the States just before Covid and I signed with IMG over there.

“It was an amazing moment for me, and I really hoped to have gotten over sooner but then Covid happened and the world ended. But here we are now, and it might be two, three years later but I am going to New York in the morning.

“I don’t have a timeline on it necessarily so I don’t really know when I’m going to be back. It’ll probably be around Christmas time.”