Thalia Heffernan moves to New York after signing with top modelling agency

The Dubliner is heading across the pond with her partner Ryan McShane, who she met in 2019 while taking part in Dancing With the Stars, for work opportunities.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Thalia explained that she was meant to move to the Big Apple a few years ago after signing with elite agency IMG Models – which represents supermodels like Gigi and Bella Hadid.

However, Covid-19 sadly got in the way of her plans, and she’s been stuck in Ireland until now.

But things are looking up again as Thalia revealed she and Ryan were headed for the States on Wednesday morning for an “exciting journey”.

“If you’ve been here long enough, you might remember I was in the States just before Covid and I signed with IMG over there,” the 27-year-old told her followers.

“It was an amazing moment for me, and I really hoped to have gotten over sooner but then Covid happened and the world ended. But here we are now, and it might be two, three years later but I am going to New York in the morning.

“I don’t have a timeline on it necessarily so I don’t really know when I’m going to be back. It’ll probably be around Christmas time.”

She also shared some photos cosying up with professional dancer Ryan during their recent trip to Ibiza, which she captioned: “I can’t wait to recreate these pictures with you in NYC”.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to wish the couple well as they prepare to start their next chapter together.

One person wrote: “Bon Voyage you Superstar”

Another said: “Looking relaxed and happy”

And a pal added: “you’ll be that super model i said you’d be !! pave the way”