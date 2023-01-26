TedFest: Father Ted fans can go on Blind Date with Eoin McLove at Craggy Island festival

The Lovely Girls Competition, the Screeching Competition in a very Dark Cave, the Reverse Wheel of Death and the Ghost Town Disco are on the line-up.

Patrick McDonnell - who played Eoin McLove on the hit show - will be at TedFest.

Father Ted fans are preparing to touch down on Craggy Island to celebrate the sitcom, with festival-goers in the running to go on Blind Date with Eoin McLove.

‘TedFest’ will take place on Inis Mór in early March with a range of Ted-themed activities for fans to enjoy.

Patrick McDonnell is reprising his role as patterned-jumper wearing chat show host adored by middle-aged women to head on a Craggy Island-inspired version of Blind Date.

"Willie or no willie, Craggy Island's most beloved singer always draws a crowd – probably about seventeen million!” joked organisers.

A heated showdown amongst the ‘Lovely Girls’ is also on the cards as organisers prepare to ask contestants to practice their lovely talents, lovely laughs, cone walking and general loveliness.

The Aran Islands Hotel will host the sold-out TedFest.

Tickets cost €173.50 each.

As “all accommodation on the island with roofs, heating and running water is now fully booked by TedFest revellers,” the organisers have marked the gig as fully booked.

"Please do not buy a ticket unless you have privately sourced accommodation or permission from another ticket holder to sleep with them,” the website advises.

"However, there is still a way to attend Tedfest staying with other hardcore adventurers in the Tented Village - see www.irelandglamping.ie.”

Joe Rooney, who played the troublesome Father Damo on the show almost 30 years ago, has been open about his time on the fictional Craggy Island.

He starred in just a single episode, telling The Sunday World: "Little did I know that all these years later Father Ted is still the biggest influence on my professional life.

“Father Damo does the most business for me, even though he was in was just one episode of Father Ted,” he added.

"He was a one off character that stood out; a young priest who wore an earring, smoked, stole and told his superiors 'you're not the boss of me.'

"People still come up to me and quote him, asking, 'Who do you prefer, Oasis or Blur?' I am Father Damo to most people and that's fine by me.”