TedFest: Father Ted fans can go on Blind Date with Eoin McLove at Craggy Island festival
The Lovely Girls Competition, the Screeching Competition in a very Dark Cave, the Reverse Wheel of Death and the Ghost Town Disco are on the line-up.
Father Ted fans are preparing to touch down on Craggy Island to celebrate the sitcom, with festival-goers in the running to go on Blind Date with Eoin McLove.
‘TedFest’ will take place on Inis Mór in early March with a range of Ted-themed activities for fans to enjoy.
The annual Lovely Girls Competition, the Screeching Competition in a very Dark Cave, the Reverse Wheel of Death and the Ghost Town Disco are all on the line-up.
Patrick McDonnell is reprising his role as patterned-jumper wearing chat show host adored by middle-aged women to head on a Craggy Island-inspired version of Blind Date.
"Willie or no willie, Craggy Island's most beloved singer always draws a crowd – probably about seventeen million!” joked organisers.
A heated showdown amongst the ‘Lovely Girls’ is also on the cards as organisers prepare to ask contestants to practice their lovely talents, lovely laughs, cone walking and general loveliness.
The Aran Islands Hotel will host the sold-out TedFest.
Tickets cost €173.50 each.
As “all accommodation on the island with roofs, heating and running water is now fully booked by TedFest revellers,” the organisers have marked the gig as fully booked.
Read more
"Please do not buy a ticket unless you have privately sourced accommodation or permission from another ticket holder to sleep with them,” the website advises.
"However, there is still a way to attend Tedfest staying with other hardcore adventurers in the Tented Village - see www.irelandglamping.ie.”
Joe Rooney, who played the troublesome Father Damo on the show almost 30 years ago, has been open about his time on the fictional Craggy Island.
He starred in just a single episode, telling The Sunday World: "Little did I know that all these years later Father Ted is still the biggest influence on my professional life.
“Father Damo does the most business for me, even though he was in was just one episode of Father Ted,” he added.
"He was a one off character that stood out; a young priest who wore an earring, smoked, stole and told his superiors 'you're not the boss of me.'
"People still come up to me and quote him, asking, 'Who do you prefer, Oasis or Blur?' I am Father Damo to most people and that's fine by me.”
Today's Headlines
Sick brute | Thug James McKinley who battered ex partner six weeks after she gave birth to discover his fate
new gig | Laura Whitmore's husband talks about their new sitcom, says she is ‘naturally funny'
LATEST | Enoch Burke to be fined €700 each day he turns up at school
jailhouse haul | Kinahan cartel killer moved after 33 phones seized during searches in Midlands Prison
Warning signs | Brother of Jennifer Poole recalls ‘red flags’ in her relationship with killer ex-boyfriend
top gear | Fan’s delight as shout out by Paul Mescal’s driving school on his Oscar nod goes viral
track hero | Tributes paid to Greek man who famously intervened when ‘Dancing Irish priest’ disrupted Olympics
Brutal assault | Gardaí on high alert as boxer jailed for attacking Kevin Lunney set for early release
Shocking | Paedophile who tried to enrol in school by pretending to be 14-year-old boy is jailed
‘absolute gentleman' | Funeral of Cork pensioner Matthew Healy killed in hospital attack to take place today