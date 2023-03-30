Tallafornia’s Kelly Donegan buys house after going to 150 viewings last year
The former reality star said there were “plenty of moments we wanted to give up” in their house search.
Tallafornia star Kelly Donegan is “moving on from Tallaght” with a new house.
The former reality star has announced her move to Drimnagh in Dublin 12 after viewing 150 properties last year.
"Just got a life changing email from my solicitor today, we are officially homeowners and the keys are ready to be collected on our return to Ireland.
Just got a life changing email from my Solicitor today, we are officially home owners & the keys are ready to be collected on our return to Ireland 🏡 🔑— Kelly Donegan (@ItsKellyDonegan) March 29, 2023
Moving on from Tallaght to Drimnagh Head ( Hello D12 ) Viewed almost 150 homes between Feb - Dec 22 🥹😭
FINALLY 🥂 🍾 pic.twitter.com/PqNMEPdclm
"Moving on from Tallaght to Drimnagh Head (hello D12),” she tweeted.
"Viewed almost 150 homes between Feb – Dec 22. FINALLY.”
Kelly shared a snap of a champagne bottle for the house-warming celebrations.
Taking to Instagram, she said: “Well it’s official, we’re homeowners!
"Through all the challenges, it’s actually happened. Plenty of moments we wanted to give up, viewing almost 150 houses between February and December 2022 – spending all evenings and weekends viewing.
"Constantly knocked out in the first month of bidding.
"The housing market really is a disgrace and I’m shocked it’s actually happened for us.
"Toasting here in Hungary with a bottle of Torley and ordering pizza.”
Kelly (33) got engaged last May after her partner Alex Hermann proposed to her in Central Park in New York.
