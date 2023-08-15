Tallafornia’s Kelly Donegan announces she is pregnant with cute baby bump post

In May 2022, Kelly announced her engagement to boyfriend, Alex Hermann in New York

Tallafornia’s Kelly Donegan has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 34-year-old Irish reality star shared the news on Instagram on Monday in. a post showing off her baby bump.

She wrote: “MIA…. Sorry been busy growing life.”

In May 2022, Kelly announced her engagement to boyfriend, Alex Hermann in New York.

During a trip to Central Park Alex asked the big question to which Kelly delightedly said yes.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “We’re getting married! We have been through so much together as a couple & as individuals; and grown into such a beautiful team. The yin to my yang, the spicy to my icy, the moon to my sun.”

“I couldn’t imagine my life without my best friend. I love you Mr Hermann, an easy yes !! Lets design this marriage thing 100% our way..”

“The cutest engagement ever BTW !!!! After a romantic day of picnicking, sipping rosé & renting boats on Central Park lake.”

“He picked the cutest tree with grey squirrels & American robins jumping around us, he was literally shaking like mad.”

“To top it all off the most beautiful @chupi engagement ring EVERRRRRRRRRRRRR. 100000% me. He did good!” she added.

In March of this year, Kelly announced her move to Drimnagh in Dublin 12 after viewing 150 properties last year.

"Just got a life changing email from my solicitor today, we are officially homeowners and the keys are ready to be collected on our return to Ireland.

"Moving on from Tallaght to Drimnagh Head (hello D12),” she tweeted.

"Viewed almost 150 homes between Feb – Dec 22. FINALLY.”

Kelly shared a snap of a champagne bottle for the house-warming celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “Well it’s official, we’re homeowners!

"Through all the challenges, it’s actually happened. Plenty of moments we wanted to give up, viewing almost 150 houses between February and December 2022 – spending all evenings and weekends viewing.

"Constantly knocked out in the first month of bidding.

"The housing market really is a disgrace and I’m shocked it’s actually happened for us.

"Toasting here in Hungary with a bottle of Torley and ordering pizza.”