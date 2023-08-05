Suzanne Jackson shares professional photoshoot with husband on sixth wedding anniversary

Hubby Dylan also took to social media to post a pic of Suzanne from their wedding day in 2017.

Suzanne and Dylan split their time between Ireland and Portugal

Influencer and former Dancing with the Stars competitor Suzanne Jackson has taken to Instagram to gush about her husband Dylan O’Connor on their sixth wedding anniversary.

The glam couple even got a professional photoshoot done to mark the occasion.

Captured beautifully in stunning snaps shared by the influencer on her Instagram, the heartfelt caption reads: “Happy 6th wedding anniversary my love. Always & Forever.”

The professional shoot got tongues wagging

Hubby Dylan also took to social media to post a pic of Suzanne from their wedding day in 2017.

The couple left Ireland two years ago to split their time between countries after Suzanne felt she was losing herself to her work.

Since taking part in last season’s Dancing with the Stars, the beauty boss has spent more time at home working on her empire and making public appearances.

Back in 2017 the couple tied the knot in St. Patrick's Church, a place of sentimental significance for Suzanne as it was where she had made her First Holy Communion and Confirmation during her childhood, before hosting one of the most glamourous weddings of the year at the 5-star Powerscourt Hotel and Resort in Wicklow.

Dylan simply posted a throwback pic of his stunning bride

During a recent appearance on The Good Glow podcast, she mentioned that her recent phase of feeling low and drained played a significant role in inspiring her to explore fresh opportunities.

Speaking to Georgie Crawford she said: “I kind of feel a little burnt out from the beauty world because I was eight years building that brand and I was me very much heavily involved in the day-to-day running of the business.

“When you're running a business you become so bogged down in the mundane stuff that almost kills your talent and flare. Your creativity leaves your body.”