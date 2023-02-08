Suzanne Jackson says husband Dylan is her ‘rock’ after ‘embarrassing’ DWTS mistake

“He’s been so supportive; he even writes little notes on my mirror and tells me every night to do my journalling. He’s been so good”.

Influencer and businesswoman Suzanne Jackson has said her husband has been “so supportive” of her Dancing With the Stars journey.

The SOSU Cosmetics founder has been taking part in the latest series of the RTÉ dance show over the past few weeks.

And while Suzanne has been turning to her pro partner Michael Danilczuk for support with their routines, her partner Dylan O’Connor has also been helping her keep a clear head as the competition progresses.

Speaking to VIP Magazine, the 38-year-old gushed that Dylan, whom she married at the Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow back in August 2017, has been her “rock” since she put her dancing shoes on for the first time.

“He’s been my rock,” she said.

The Dubliner also opened up about receiving criticism after she recently messed up her jive routine during the live shows.

Suzanne had missed a step in the routine and struggled to move forward with the choreography, later admitting that the “embarrassing” moment left her “gutted”.

She even considered quitting the show altogether after the gaffe.

“I do have thick skin and I deal with criticism very well, but because I’m so low at the moment, I don’t know if I could take much more of it. I’m emotionally drained but I’m building myself back up,” she explained.

“People could look at me and think I have it all, but that’s not the case. I’m still human, I battle with confidence and self-doubt.”

Suzanne previously told of how the mistake helped her to accept that “nobody’s perfect”.

“People seem to think that because I’ve done stuff well in my career that I don’t make mistakes. Of course I do, I’m human like everybody else. So I think in a way, it was kind of positive to show you guys that.

“People make mistakes but it’s about how you react and get back up on the horse, as they say. I’ll get going again and that’s what I hope to do this week.

“Today we’re back training and obviously I’m super nervous about it all. It’s still in my mind but I just have to carry on.

“If there’s one thing to take from this it’s that nobody’s perfect”.

She added: “Obviously I know it’s only dancing in the grand scheme of things but there’s a lesson here for everybody, I think”.