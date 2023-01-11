Suzanne Jackson initially had sights set on being DWTS presenter

The makeup guru had originally been pitched as Nicky Byrne’s replacement as a presenter on the show.

Influencer Suzanne Jackson has confessed she wanted to be the host of Dancing with the Stars before she became a dancer.

The makeup guru had originally been pitched as Nicky Byrne’s replacement as a presenter on the show, though learned the position had been filled by RTÉ star Doireann Garrihy.

"It is a funny story actually,” she told RSVP Live.

"My agent got in contact with ShinAWil productions about potentially doing a screen test for the presenter role.

"That is how it originally came about and they came back and said they have already got a presenter but would they asked would I like to take part as a dancer.”

Suzanne said she “timing” felt right for her to take part in the show this year, who had already been approached by DWTS in the past.

The time has come to break out of her comfort-zone and be more “vulnerable” with fans, she told RSVP.

"This is about pushing yourself out of your comfort zone, but also opening myself up a little bit more to my followers.

"I am very business-like on Instagram, so this is a very vulnerable place to be in and they will see an emotional side to me which I don’t think I really revealed before. But that is part of the fun and the whole journey."

Suzanne made her dancing debut on Sunday night with a routine set to Woman by Doja Cat.

She was awarded 23 points and finished second on the leaderboard.

An admitted “perfectionsist,” the influencer says her “nerves have been at an all-time high” as she sets her sights on preparing herself for the live shows.

In 2017, Suzanne admitted she was hooked on the programme and would love to give it a go.

“I loved watching the show, I Irish danced for 17 years — that’s why we had Irish dancing at our wedding,” she said back then.

“I feel like I’m communicating and updating my followers enough now – if the right TV show came along like the jungle or Strictly or Dancing With The Stars, I’d love to give it a go.”

Suzanne has joined drag queen Panti Bliss, former Dublin GAA player Paul Brogan, Eurovision entrant Brooke Scullion and former state pathologist Dr. Marie Cassidy.

Also taking to the dancefloor is former rugby international Shane Byrne, Glee star Damian McGinty, Irish football star Stephanie Roche, 2FM’s Carl Mullan, Derry Girls actress Leah O’Rourke and comic Kevin McGahern.