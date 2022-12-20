Suzanne Jackson heads to Dubai to relax and ‘defrost’ ahead of Dancing with the Stars

The businesswoman headed to the UAE with her sister and a pal for a break before Christmas and the return of DWTS

Suzanne has been paired with pro dancer Michael Danilczuk — © RTE

Enjoying a few drinks with an incredible view over Dubai — © Instagram

Suzanne is soaking up the sun "for a few days" before flying home for Christmas — © Instagram

Influencer and entrepreneur Suzanne Jackson is treating herself to a well-deserved break after weeks of training for the next season of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The Dublin beauty took to Instagram this morning to show off her incredible figure in a bikini in blistering 30-degree sunshine.

She is holidaying with her sister and a pal to “defrost” ahead of Christmas at home with her husband Dylan.

Earlier this week it was announced that she would partner DWTS’ newest recruit, professional dancer Michael Danilczuk, who was drafted in to complete the lineup.

Enjoying a few drinks with an incredible view over Dubai — © Instagram

The series kicks off early next month with eleven celebrities taking to the famous dancefloor to win the glitterball.

In 2017, Suzanne admitted she was hooked on the programme and would love to give it a go.

“I loved watching the show, I Irish danced for 17 years — that’s why we had Irish dancing at our wedding,” she said back then.

“I feel like I’m communicating and updating my followers enough now – if the right TV show came along like the jungle or Strictly or Dancing With The Stars, I’d love to give it a go.”

Suzanne has been paired with pro dancer Michael Danilczuk — © RTE

Suzanne joins drag queen Panti Bliss, former Dublin GAA player Paul Brogan, Eurovision entrant Brooke Scullion, former state pathologist Dr. Marie Cassidy, former rugby internationals Shane Byrne, Glee star Damian McGinty, Irish football star Stephanie Roche, 2FM’s Carl Mullan, Derry Girls actress Leah O’Rourke and comic Kevin McGahern.

This year’s show, which is rumoured to be the last ever, will have a new presenter also with the introduction of 2FM’s Doireann Garrihy who takes the mic from Nicky Byrne.

The Westlife star is currently touring with the band and couldn’t commit to the busy four-month schedule so Garrihy joins her 2FM colleague Jennifer Zamparelli.