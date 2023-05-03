Suzanne Jackson asks jealous fans to ‘mute’ her as she relocates to sunny Portugal
The 38-year-old revealed that she had returned to Portugal this week with her husband Dylan and their three dogs.
Suzanne Jackson has relocated to Portugal with her husband and three dogs “for the foreseeable”.
Following her stint on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year, the SOSU by Suzanne Jackson cosmetics founder and her husband Dylan decided to swap salsa for sunshine with their three pups - Coco, Harper, and Pixie.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the 38-year-old revealed that she had returned to Portugal as she gushed how it’s like they “never left”.
“We are back like we never left. We are back down in Portugal for the foreseeable,” she said.
“It is going to be a nice summer; I have to say I am looking forward to it.
“Mute me now if you don't want to see the sunshine and lifestyle down here.”
The makeup mogul and Dylan made the move to the Algarve in 2021 and have been splitting their time between there and Dublin over the past two years.
However, the pair don’t own their own property abroad yet and are continuing to rent after a deal to buy a house in Portugal fell through last year.
Suzanne previously hailed Portugal as her “second home” when she was asked about her plans after Dancing with the Stars.
“Going to Portugal is the plan. For however long I stay in the competition, the plan is to head over to Portugal with the doggies and Dylan and chill over there.
“But I haven’t really thought that far because I am thinking week on week.
“It is like our second home over there. We have friends there. We have regular restaurants we go to.”
Suzanne previously lived in a €1.8 million mansion in Malahide with her husband, which they had bought back in May 2018 and moved into five months later on Suzanne’s 33rd birthday.
In their Malahide home, the couple had five bedrooms and a large open plan kitchen, as well as a cinema and bar loft, a cigar room, a walk-in wardrobe, and a gym.
Suzanne and Dylan met about eleven years ago through a mutual friend and have been together ever since.
They announced their engagement while on vacation in the Maldives in 2015 and wed in August 2017 at a ceremony in her hometown of Skerries.
