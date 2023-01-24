Suzanne Jackson an ‘emotional wreck’ after ‘embarrassing’ DWTS mistake

Disaster struck this weekend when Suzanne missed a step in the routine and struggled to move forward with the choreography.

Businesswoman Suzanne Jackson has admitted that she’s an “emotional wreck” after her blunder on Dancing With the Stars on Sunday night.

The SOSU Cosmetics founder and her pro partner Michael Danilczuk opened this week’s show with a jive to Runaround Sue by the Fratellis.

But disaster struck when Suzanne missed a step in the routine and struggled to move forward with the choreography.

Taking to Instagram, the Dubliner broke her silence on the awkward moment and admitted that it left her “gutted” because she’d worked so hard on the performance.

Sharing a photo of her and Michael dancing together, she wrote: “What can I say? Missed a beat, and that was it. Steps left my head, and music was so fast, couldn’t get it back.

“I’m obviously gutted as we trained so hard, but it is what it is. I’ll dust myself off and we’ll come back fighting next week.

“Thank you so much for all your support, kind words and votes. Delighted to be able to give it another shot next week. It means so much to us. I’ll be on to chat to you guys tomorrow”.

Suzanne then hopped on her Instagram stories on Tuesday to chat about the “embarrassing” freeze with her followers.

The 38-year-old once again thanked her fans for their support as she spoke about the incident.

“Obviously what happened on Sunday wasn’t ideal. It was embarrassing and it was heart-wrenching because we’d worked so hard.

“But it is what it is. It’s happened and I have to just put it behind me now and move forward to this weekend, which is very exciting.

“In short – the music was just super fast and I missed a beat and that’s it. It was lights out then from there. It happens.

“And as well, the messages that you guys have been sending me have been so sound. You’ve been messaging me saying, ‘Oh it’s grand; you’re not superhuman!’ and they made me laugh”.

She added that she hopes RTÉ viewers learn a lesson from her blunder.

“People seem to think that because I’ve done stuff well in my career that I don’t make mistakes. Of course I do, I’m human like everybody else. So I think in a way, it was kind of positive to show you guys that.

“People make mistakes but it’s about how you react and get back up and on the horse, as they say. I’ll get going again and that’s what I hope to do this week.

“Today we’re back training and obviously I’m super nervous about it all. It’s still in my mind but I just have to carry on.

“If there’s one thing to take from this it’s that nobody’s perfect”.

She continued: “Obviously I know it’s only dancing in the grand scheme of things but there’s a lesson here for everybody, I think.

“The lesson is that sometimes things don’t go our way. Sh*t happens and people make mistakes so it’s time to get back into the positive zone this week and get training for Movie Weekend this Sunday, which is very exciting.

“I’m still sh*tting myself though,” she joked.