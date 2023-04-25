Surge in support for Patrick Kielty to take over Late Late Show

“We have re-opened the books,” bookies say.

A ‘surge in interest’ for Patrick Kielty to take over RTE’s Late Late Show has caused one bookmaker to re-open betting.

Claire Byrne had been nailed on favourite to take over from Ryan Tubridy in the hot seat but a massive wave of support for Northern Irish funny man Kielty has changed things.

“As things stand, it’s a two-horse race between Byrne and Kielty for the job,” said Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes.

The bookies suspended bets in recent weeks after seeing a strong belief that RTE radio and TV presenter Byrne was nailed on for the role.

Claire remains a firm favourite at 1/2, but now Patrick is in second place with his odds being slashed from 50/1 to 2/1.

Claire Byrne

Ladbrokes gave a rundown of how the situation currently stands:

"After suspending the market last week, it was looking like Claire Byrne was a done deal for the Late Late Show gig but following a surge in interest for Patrick Kielty, we reopened the book.

"As things stand, it’s a two-horse race between Byrne and Kielty for the job. The race to fill the iconic presenters chair rumbles on,” said Ms McGeady.

Prime Time and Drivetime presenter Sarah McInerney comes in at 4/1 followed by Angela Scanlon, who hosts Ask Me Anything on Saturday nights, is at 9/1.

2FM's Jennifer Zamparelli is still in the mix at 12/1 and Baz Ashmawy at 14/1.

Brendan O'Connor and Tommy Tiernan are still gaining support as their odds are tied at 18/1 while Doireann Garrihy is sitting at 20/1 after a successful stint of presenting Dancing with the Stars.

Virgin Media stars Alan Hughes and Martin King are currently ranked as outsiders, priced at 200/1.

TV host Cat Deeley has said her husband, Patrick, would do “the most phenomenal job” as the new host of the Late Late Show.

In a recent interview, Cat, who describes Dublin as their “second home”, said Kielty has the right balance of “entertainment and politics”, as well as an intimate knowledge of Ireland that makes him suited to the highly-coveted role.

However, Cat said she could see why RTE chiefs might favour a female presenter for the show this time.

She added: "If I’m coming at it from the other side, I have to say, what, it’s been on since the 1960s and there’s never been a woman hosting?”

"I think there aren’t enough women in chat shows in general,” she added.